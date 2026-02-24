President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police following the resignation of Mr Kayode Egbetokun

Reports state that Disu’s appointment, though in acting capacity, could lead to the exit of several senior Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police

Observers note that this change marks a significant shift in the leadership structure of the Nigeria Police Force

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police following the resignation of Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Reports from Dailytrust state that Disu’s emergence, though in acting capacity, could affect eight Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police, in line with the tradition of senior officers vacating their roles when a subordinate is appointed IGP.

Full List of 8 Senior Officers Who May Leave Nigeria Police Force After the Appointment of New IGP

Here are some of the senior officers who may leave the Nigeria Police Force as a result of this development.

ADEBOLA HAMZAT

DIG Hamzat currently serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Logistics and Supply (DLS) of Nigeria Police Force. He was appointed and decorated as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in March 2025.

As the head of the Department of Logistics and Supply (DLS), he oversees the technical, administrative, and logistical needs of the entire Nigeria Police Force, including procurement, works, housing, and the Force Quarter-Master.

Previous Roles: Before his elevation to DIG, he served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa (covering Bayelsa and Rivers States). He was also the Commissioner of Police for Oyo State and the former AIG in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit. He is an indigene of Ifelodun L.G.A of Kwara State.

YAHAYA ABUBAKAR

He is a senior Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who most recently served as the Head of the Department of Finance and Administration at Police Force Headquarters, Abuja. He was appointed to lead the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), which oversees the financial management, budgeting, human resources, and administrative processes of the Force.

DIG Abubakar was appointed to the position following his promotion by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2024, having previously served in senior roles such as Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) and Zone Commander.

BZIGU KWAZHI

He is a senior officer in the Nigeria Police Force currently serving as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Operations. He is responsible for leading, coordinating, and implementing operational activities, crime prevention strategies, and maintaining law and order across Nigeria. As the head of the Department of Operations (DOPs), he manages tactical operations, joint security operations (with the military), and, policies for controlling incidents like riots, disasters, and elections.

In 2025, he has been actively involved in high-level security assessments, including leading operations to restore peace in Plateau State and Adamawa State. He is a seasoned officer with extensive field experience, having previously served as the Commissioner of Police in both Osun and Akwa Ibom states.

ADEBOWALE WILLIAMS

Williams is a senior Nigerian police officer serving at the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). He held/has held a key leadership role as the Head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He was appointed to lead the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) within the NPF. This department is responsible for managing and advancing the Force’s technological infrastructure, systems, and digital tools to support modern policing.

IDRIS ABUBAKAR

Abubakar was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as cadet ASP on 18/5/1992. He hails from Garko LGA of Kano State. He holds B.Sc Edu from Utman Danfodiyo University , Sokoto, Msc.Edu. in Psychology and PhD in Psychology from University of Abuja.

FRANK MBA

Mba began his policing career as an Inspector and steadily rose through the ranks. In 1999, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), followed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2003. He was promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) in 2008, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in 2012, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in 2014, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in 2018, and Commissioner of Police (CP) in December 2020. In March 2023, he was decorated as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Mba is a three-time National Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force and has received the UN Medal for his service as a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2006 to 2007.

BASIL IDEGWU

Idegwu was appointed to lead the Department of Research and Planning (R&P) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja as of March 2025. He is responsible for strategic planning,, policy formulation, and enhancing the Force’s operational efficiency.

He holds a Doctorate degree (Ph.D.) in Peace and Security Studies. Idegwu heads a key department focused on ensuring standards, uniformity, and modernization in policing services.

Key Responsibilities: He leads initiatives on community policing, engages with stakeholders to strengthen trust, and represents the IGP at various security engagements. He served in various operational and administrative capacities.

MOHAMMED GUMEL

He assumed duty as the 4th Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in late December 2025/early January 2026. He is a seasoned officer, known for community policing.

The Force Intelligence Department (FID) is the apex intelligence-gathering arm of the Nigeria Police Force. He formerly served as a Commissioner of Police (CP) and notably recognized as the best Community Policing Advocate of the Year (2024). He holds the FIPMA (Fellow, Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators) and psc (Police Staff College) designations.

