The commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), DCP Tunji Disu, has won the Veteran Judo fighter Silver medal.

Disu won the medal during the 33rd US Open Judo Championships held in the United States (US).

Photos of the police deputy commissioner and his medal were shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe on Sunday, July 31.

DCP Disu has made Nigeria proud (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

