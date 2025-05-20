NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Fufu and Egusi Soup Is His Top Nigerian Meal
- NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has named fufu and egusi soup as his favourite Nigerian meal
- Antetokounmpo made this revelation during a question-and-answer session on social media with his
- The basketball star joins football players like Karim Adeyemi and Alexander Isak, who have picked fufu as their top dish too
NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has set social media abuzz after naming fufu and egusi soup as his favourite Nigerian meal.
The Milwaukee Bucks forward made the revelation during a light-hearted Q&A session with fans online, where he proudly embraced his Nigerian roots and culinary heritage.
Known for his commanding presence on the court, Giannis reminded fans that he still connects deeply with his roots off the hardwood.
The statement quickly resonated with fans both in Nigeria and across the diaspora, sparking a wave of excitement and cultural pride online.
A taste of culture beyond basketball
Born to Nigerian parents in Greece, Giannis has always acknowledged his African heritage, but this time, it was through food that he made headlines.
When asked about his favourite Nigerian meal on X (formerly Twitter), he responded with, “Fufu with egusi soup.”
The answer struck a chord. Egusi soup, a popular West African dish made with ground melon seeds, leafy greens, and meat or fish, paired with fufu, a dough-like staple, forms a combo many Nigerians swear by.
For Giannis, it’s not just about taste, but tradition.
Nigerian fans celebrate with reactions
The revelation sparked a flurry of social media reactions.
“You can not eat that food and not become a world champion,” wrote one fan.
“If you eat Nigerian food and drink Nigerian water, you can become a leader in your field. The current Pope ate and drank Nigerian water,Nelson Mandela ate and drank Nigerian water, and many others like Giannis,” @kim1ofAfrica tweeted.
“I know a great spot in Oakland for fufu, come to Golden State!!!! The Freak & the Chef,” @matt_hsueh tweeted.
“No wonder you justbdey use body and power intimidate those guys,” another fan tweeted.
Others flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes, recipes, and pictures of their own homemade dishes.
More than a meal, it’s identity
By joining football stars like Germany’s Karim Adeyemi and Sweden’s Alexander Isak in praising fufu, Giannis reinforces a trend among young athletes proudly owning their African heritage.
In a time where representation matters more than ever, his endorsement of Nigerian cuisine is seen as both heartwarming and empowering.
As Nigerian cuisine continues to gain international love, moments like this remind the world that African culture has a place not just on plates, but in hearts everywhere.
Isak and Willock try oha soup and fufu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Newcastle United’s dynamic duo, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock, recently swapped their football boots for bowls as they tasted a slice of Nigerian culture.
Courtesy of their Newcastle teammate William Osula, the pair were treated to a homemade plate of Oha soup and fufu, a beloved Nigerian delicacy known for its rich flavour and hearty feel.
Osula, who proudly embraces his Nigerian roots, invited Isak and Willock over for a traditional meal, and the results were golden, not just the soup, but their reactions too.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng