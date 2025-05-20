NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has named fufu and egusi soup as his favourite Nigerian meal

Antetokounmpo made this revelation during a question-and-answer session on social media with his

The basketball star joins football players like Karim Adeyemi and Alexander Isak, who have picked fufu as their top dish too

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has set social media abuzz after naming fufu and egusi soup as his favourite Nigerian meal.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward made the revelation during a light-hearted Q&A session with fans online, where he proudly embraced his Nigerian roots and culinary heritage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA game. Photo by Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Known for his commanding presence on the court, Giannis reminded fans that he still connects deeply with his roots off the hardwood.

The statement quickly resonated with fans both in Nigeria and across the diaspora, sparking a wave of excitement and cultural pride online.

A taste of culture beyond basketball

Born to Nigerian parents in Greece, Giannis has always acknowledged his African heritage, but this time, it was through food that he made headlines.

When asked about his favourite Nigerian meal on X (formerly Twitter), he responded with, “Fufu with egusi soup.”

The answer struck a chord. Egusi soup, a popular West African dish made with ground melon seeds, leafy greens, and meat or fish, paired with fufu, a dough-like staple, forms a combo many Nigerians swear by.

For Giannis, it’s not just about taste, but tradition.

Nigerian fans celebrate with reactions

The revelation sparked a flurry of social media reactions.

“You can not eat that food and not become a world champion,” wrote one fan.

“If you eat Nigerian food and drink Nigerian water, you can become a leader in your field. The current Pope ate and drank Nigerian water,Nelson Mandela ate and drank Nigerian water, and many others like Giannis,” @kim1ofAfrica tweeted.

“I know a great spot in Oakland for fufu, come to Golden State!!!! The Freak & the Chef,” @matt_hsueh tweeted.

“No wonder you justbdey use body and power intimidate those guys,” another fan tweeted.

Others flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes, recipes, and pictures of their own homemade dishes.

More than a meal, it’s identity

By joining football stars like Germany’s Karim Adeyemi and Sweden’s Alexander Isak in praising fufu, Giannis reinforces a trend among young athletes proudly owning their African heritage.

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is always proud of his Nigerian roots. Photo by John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

In a time where representation matters more than ever, his endorsement of Nigerian cuisine is seen as both heartwarming and empowering.

As Nigerian cuisine continues to gain international love, moments like this remind the world that African culture has a place not just on plates, but in hearts everywhere.

Isak and Willock try oha soup and fufu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Newcastle United’s dynamic duo, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock, recently swapped their football boots for bowls as they tasted a slice of Nigerian culture.

Courtesy of their Newcastle teammate William Osula, the pair were treated to a homemade plate of Oha soup and fufu, a beloved Nigerian delicacy known for its rich flavour and hearty feel.

Osula, who proudly embraces his Nigerian roots, invited Isak and Willock over for a traditional meal, and the results were golden, not just the soup, but their reactions too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng