Ademola Lookman put up a show for the Spanish audience on his Atletico Madrid debut against Real Betis

Lookman scored Atletico’s third goal and set up Antoine Griezmann for the fourth during the 5-0 win

The Spanish media raved about the Super Eagles star’s outstanding debut and asked for more from the winger

Ademola Lookman put up a show on his Atletico Madrid debut, much to the delight of the Spanish media who asked for more from the Nigerian.

Lookman joined Spanish La Liga giants Atletico in a €35 million move from Atalanta after nearly four successful years at the Bergamo-based club.

Ademola Lookman scores on his Atletico Madrid debut.

Source: Getty Images

Diego Simeone trusted him and put him straight into action, naming him in the starting lineup, and he repaid the manager’s faith with his performance.

He scored the third goal, received a pass from Pablo Barrios, turned two defenders inside out and rifled home. He then set up Antoine Griezmann for the fourth goal.

He was substituted in the 78th minute to a standing ovation from the fans and opponents, marking a bright start to life in Spanish football.

Spanish media applauds Lookman

Spanish media Marca ran a special on the Nigerian on the front page of their print newspaper, describing him as a whole different feeling.

This echoes the thought of many Atletico fans who described him as a star in their hands and a player who could help transform the team with his quality.

Antoine Griezmann hails Lookman

Griezmann was delighted with Lookman’s contribution, particularly setting the Frenchman up for Atletico Madrid’s fourth of the night.

“We're a team, a dressing room, a club, and a very welcoming fanbase. Everyone who arrives is welcomed from the very first second, and we see that with the new arrivals. Let's enjoy the new players and hope they bring us joy like tonight,” he said about the Nigerian, as quoted by SuperSport.

Lookman was delighted with the dream debut and applauded his teammates for assisting him in settling down quickly.

Antoine Griezmann praises Ademola Lookman's debut for Atletico Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

“Very happy, very proud of the debut. Especially because of the team's performance. It's been very easy thanks to my colleagues. Everyone has given me a great welcome. I'm happy. I have to keep training and improving,” he said.

Diego Simeone’s side landed a tough draw in the semi-final of the competition as they will face FC Barcelona, while Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will face off.

Lookman and his teammates will have another shot at Betis this weekend in the Spanish La Liga, this time at the Wanda Metropolitano for his home and league debut.

Atletico are third in La Liga after 22 matches with 45 points, 10 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Diego Simeone praises Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Diego Simeone praised Lookman after the Super Eagles star's dazzling display on his Atletico Madrid debut.

The Argentine manager praised the 2024 African Footballer of the Year as a player who has a different quality to other players and can help the team.

