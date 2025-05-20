Chelsea women's team were spotted vibing to Skales' hit track 'Shake Body' after their victory over Manchester United

The Blues clinched their sixth Women's FA Cup after beating United 3-0 at Wembley on Sunday evening, May 18

The group of women recreated the dance performance of Lamine Yamal and two of his Spain teammates after their victory against the Netherlands in March

Chelsea Women defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final to complete a treble in the 2024/25 season.

The Blues also won the Women’s Super League and the Women’s League Cup, finishing the league campaign unbeaten.

Sonia Bompastor’s side last tasted defeat in May 2024, losing 4-3 to Manchester City Women.

Players of Chelsea pose for a photograph with the Adobe FA Cup trophy after their team's victory over Manchester United. Photo by: Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA.

Chelsea dance to 'Shake Body'

The victorious Chelsea Women’s team celebrated their title by dancing to the 2015 Nigerian hit song Shake Body by Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales.

In a post shared via the team’s X handle, the players placed the FA Cup trophy in the center of the dressing room and celebrated their triumph.

Taking turns, the players showcased their dance moves one after another in a joyful display, per Tribuna.

Chelsea won the WSL title with 60 points, finishing 12 points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, who placed second and third, respectively.

Millie Bright of Chelsea and Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea Manager, at the end of The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match against Manchester United. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Yamal leads, others follow

Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion danced to the 2015 Nigerian hit 'Shake Body' after defeating the Netherlands during the March international break.

This led to Yamal and Skales reuniting in Spain, where the Nigerian artist performed "Shake Body" after Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid, meeting with the players.

Skales has released a single titled "Dance Like Yamal" in appreciation of the Spanish international.

Reactions as Chelsea Women vibe to Shake Body

Nigerians have reacted to the video shared by Chelsea Women's team after their FA Cup victory over Manchester United.

@Phatill wrote:

"Petition for CFCW to sign a Nigerian ASAP, not only for her football skills but to bring some vibes into the locker room."

@teymhilardey said:

"See engagement on this post 🔥🔥.

"Naija dey always turn up 😂😂."

@toyone_couture added:

"Manchester United will also play this song when they won 🥇 European Championship."

@utdtrevis wrote:

"Lamine Yamal the trend setter and his teammates vibing to Skales’ smash hit ‘Shake Body’ after winning the Copa Del Rey last night."

@Gentlcaesar said:

"Chelsea Women vibing to Shake Body by Skales after FA Cup win.

"@youngskales made a lasting song."

@DikaCfc added:

"My girls be enjoying naija music 🇳🇬 We do more next season 👏."

@micdow21 wrote:

"What an incredible moment for Skales to be alive to witness the current wave his "Shake Body" song de make."

@Tonyblaze32 said:

"This is so lovely seeing Foreign people dance to Nigeria music."

