A Nigerian lady compared Kenya to Nigeria after a visit, describing Kenya as more orderly and efficient

She praised Kenya’s roads, policing, and airport services while criticising Nigeria’s chaotic lifestyle and alleged corruption

Her TikTok video sparked heated debates online, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians and Kenyans alike

A Nigerian lady's visit to Kenya has sparked a significant online conversation after she shared her experience that made her compare the country to that of her home.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady, identified as Hali8116, disclosed that travelling outside Nigeria had made her realise how unfair the country had been to her and the locals.

Speaking on her experience in Kenya, the lady drew a sharp contrast between the two African nations, praising Kenya for its order and efficiency. She stated that she paid attention to Kenya's pleasant atmosphere compared to Nigeria's 'chaotic' and 'stressful' way of living.

She said:

"Being in Kenya and seeing how they operate compared to Nigeria just made me realise how cooked Nigeria is."

Among the positive attributes she noted in Kenya were good roads and a professional police force.

Lady compares Nigeria to Kenya

She made a comment that pointed out the alleged police corruption in her home country, compared to Kenya's.

"I've not seen a police stop somebody to get a bribe from them," she remarked.

She added:

"I lost my baggages, [and] everything was able to be sorted out at the right time. By the next day, they already brought my stuff back."

This seamless experience led her to a harsh conclusion about Nigeria.

"Nigeria in general is so chaotic. When you're stepping into the country, you're stepping into chaos," she lamented.

Her video, shared on TikTok, has sparked widespread reactions from netizens. At the time of filing this report, the video has amassed over 3,000 likes and over 70 comments.

Reactions to Nigeria comparison with Kenya

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Rye Rye Zaise said:

"Listen sweety, every country has the same problems."

Hhim questioned:

"Which Kenya are you talking about?"

Anonymous777a2 said:

"As a Kenyan who lived in Nigeria, the way I grew up knowing Nigeria was better than Kenya until I got there. I was surprised, Kenya opened my eyes. It was an overstatement. Lagos made me cry. Anyway, Karibu Kenya, I totally get you."

I_ka_nye_tan commented:

"The crazy thing is the Nigerian government has ENOUGH money to be more organised and functional."

Mark_weru stated:

"Girl, the way we see things as Kenyans, we know we are cooked; nothing is working that's why we pressure our president to do better."

