Years after moving to the United Kingdom on a student visa, a Nigerian lady has become a citizen of the European country

She celebrated her British citizenship on X (formerly Twitter) with a short video of her private citizenship ceremony, which was unplanned

On her X bio, the newest Briton stated that she is a senior lecturer in public health and a senior fellow of higher education (Msc)

Dr Fola, a Nigerian lady, who is a senior lecturer in public health abroad, has celebrated becoming a British citizen years after she moved to the European country on a study visa.

Fola excitedly broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a screaming caption, noting that she got a last-minute call for her citizenship ceremony.

From international student to British citizen

Fola marvelled in her status change in the UK, which went from someone who came on a study visa to a British passport holder.

While noting that the journey was a long one, she expressed joy that she finally achieved success. In her words:

"OFFICIALLY BRITISH!

"I got a last-minute call for my ceremony, but we finally crossed the finish line!

"From Student Visa British Passport. The journey was long, but we made it.

"Drop a if you’re next!"

In a video, Fola spoke about how she had a private citizenship ceremony because it was not planned. There was no one to witness her citizenship ceremony.

Reactions trail lady's UK citizenship celebration

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@olajideobe said:

"Congratulations doc. I'm sincerely happy for you. I'm next in line for this by the grace of God."

@EvelynIziegbe said:

"Me reading about citizenship coming here to your celebration big congratulations."

@SodiqAtayese said:

"Congratulations ma Dr Fola.

"Thanks so much for the opportunities and the information you share may.

"Allah Almighty continue to reward you abundantly."

@nana_amprofi said:

"Contents like this are mostly from a Nigerian. Why do you guys love other countries so much to the extent that, you want the whole world to know your new nationality. Kind’o shameful but congrats though since that’s what you want."

@__fadden said:

"Big congratulations. I believe most of us will have the same experience someday soon. In Sha Allah."

@FeranmiFerary said:

"Big congratulations Doc…. We are behind you in the journey."

@OzoyaSilas said:

"Congrats Prof.

"You and many more people show the world that this journey is possible."

@folanski said:

"Congratulations sis! Super excited for you!!"

