A Nigerian lady shared her experience with her followers on social media after travelling with her boyfriend to his village

In a video posted via her official TikTok account, she captured the moment her boyfriend's mother took her to a market

After completing the tasks assigned to her at the market, the lady expressed hope that her boyfriend would marry her, considering all she'd endured

A Nigerian lady's visit to her boyfriend's village has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions.

A video from the trip, posted on her TikTok account, showed her at the market with her boyfriend's mother who asked her to come along.

Nigerian lady seen at the market with her boyfriend's mother. Photo credit: @degeorgeempire3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady follows boyfriend's mother to market

The video, posted by @degeorgeempire3, captured her carrying market goods on her head, bought by her boyfriend's mother, who followed behind.

She completed some tasks at the market and publicly expressed her desire to become a legal part of the family through marriage.

In her words:

"POV: I travelled with my boyfriend to his village and his mum asked me to follow her to the market. What we do for love. Make una better marry me o."

Viewers reacted with mixed comments as some saw her actions as cultural norm, while others claimed it was a form of exploitation.

Nigerian lady follows her boyfriend's mother to the market. Photo credit: @degeorgeempire3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady follows boyfriend to village

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section of the video.

@Chinenyeokeke said:

"What are you doing in a village where ur bf family has not come to pay ur bride price or married u sef."

@Buzor said:

"This generation sef. What is wrong in helping out your potential mother inlaw to shop for items? It's even a way of bonding. Let's not see everything from a negative angle."

@Jwhite028 said:

"If na your mama, shey you go gree carry that the thing?? if the ans us yes, then God bless you."

@Mmilibuaku said:

"There's one thing most people here don't know, before the woman asked her to follow her to the market, the woman is already in love with the young lady with all her heart. Parents don't ask friends of their children help or send them erran, if they don't like them."

@Eugenia said:

"For me I don’t see anything wrong with it because it’s a bare minimum I can do it for a total stranger. Don’t come for me Abeg."

@lolex commented:

"It's good as this generation think they will all marry billionaire bcos I don't see anything bad in having a good relationship with mother in-law. Mother in-law is just like ur mother. If your mother in-law took you for shopping in an expensive boutique you will jump right but you cannot follow her to market bcos she live in village."

@Val added:

"I no do all ds one but him still pay my pride price, take me go vacation outside country, ex wey I over do for, pay him bro hospital bill plus buy gifts for him sibling, all I got was regret n maltreatment, abeg ladies ds is 2026 sey boundaries n stop d desperation or doing too much."

See the post below:

Lady visits her boyfriend's family house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady had a challenging experience when she visited her prospective mother-in-law.

The lady had to do a thorough cleaning of her boyfriend's family house by washing their kitchen walls and plates.

Source: Legit.ng