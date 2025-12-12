A Nigerian lady returned to the country after spending three years in the United Kingdom with her family members

She mentioned the changes she noticed in Nigeria after returning to the country and shared them on her TikTok page

Her post went viral and sparked mixed reactions, as many wondered why she was surprised after being away for just 3 years

A Nigerian lady who was in the United Kingdom for three years has returned to her home country.

She mentioned some things she noticed about Nigeria after her return.

A lady shares her observation after returning from the UK. Photo: @just_diba7

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @just_diba7, the lady shared her observations about Nigeria after her return.

Her post read:

“I traveled to Ngeria after 3 years in UK and here is what I noticed. Things are so expensive. You will take 20k to the market and when you come back, you’ll be wondering if you were robbed.

“The weather is very very hot and there is no constant electricity so you have to buy fuel which is very expensive. To travel interstate you will be scared because of insecurities. The fear alone fit kpai you.

“But Nigerians are jolly people. People still laugh through the hardship. Omo, how are people surviving in this country?”

See her post below:

Reactions trail woman’s observation about Nigeria

@Annie said:

"i was now 3 times in Nigeria every time i went there for 6 weeks and yes people are amazing i didnt had fear not 1 second the weather is hot but diffrent like home and the food is amazing. i will go down in 3 years to live there better than germany i swear i want to breath and expirence life not only working and being Depressive. and 20k are someting like 15 Euro if you go here on the market you dont even get something for this money so for me its ok in Nigeria some prices are expensive some cheap."

@Omega Mira Hair Empire said:

"Welcome to Nigeria my dear we all are use to the ups and downs that we even make funny content out of it I hope you would enjoy your stay."

@Trumpperfume said:

"The last part is the reason am coming home oo people are not smiling here."

@Zeezti prestige Electronic said:

"Where were you before the 3 years?? Is it not the same Nigeria you left for uk? Why everything strange??:

@Mbaliyesizwe said:

"Only 3 years and you are now shocked by your own country, which really nothing has changed in 3yrs....but you are shocked?? The heat.?? were you born in UK. Drama.."

A lady who returned to Nigeria after three years in the UK shares what she observed. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another lady shared why she left the UK after two years.

Nurse in UK returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a registered nurse in the United Kingdom for eight years shared why she abandoned her job and returned to Nigeria.

In her video, she shared two things she didn’t like about the UK and why she chose to come to Nigeria after staying for years.

Her reason for returning to Nigeria caught people’s attention as her video went viral, and people shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng