Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf handed out plot-of-land title documents to aides across several assistant and reporter categories

The distribution took place at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, under the supervision of the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning

The Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning said the number of plots allocated under Yusuf surpassed those given out by two former governors

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Saturday distributed plot-of-land title documents to members of his support staff, describing the exercise as a deliberate effort to reduce the housing deficit and build lasting wealth for working families.

The beneficiaries span five categories: Senior Special Assistants, Senior Special Reporters, Special Assistants, Special Reporters, and Personal Assistants.

Empowering Families: Abba Yusuf hands out land titles to support staff in Kano. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The distribution was held at Coronation Hall inside Government House, Kano, and was supervised by the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning.

As reported by Channels Television, the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Governor Yusuf was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim.

"This programme is not simply about the allocation of plots of land; it is about reducing the housing deficit, empowering our people through property ownership, creating wealth for families, and providing young people, women, and vulnerable groups with a solid foundation upon which they can build a better future."

He also stressed that his administration measures leadership not by the promises it makes but by the promises it keeps, describing the land distribution as the fulfilment of a commitment made to the beneficiaries.

The governor praised the aides for their loyalty since the campaign period and urged them to serve as ambassadors of his administration, helping to educate the public about the ongoing programmes and projects of the Abba Gida-Gida government.

Plots exceed previous administrations' record.

The Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Abduljabar Umar, told the gathering that the total number of plots allocated under Governor Yusuf's administration has exceeded what was distributed during the tenures of former governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje.

Umar urged every beneficiary to hold on to their allocated plot rather than sell it, advising them to preserve the land as an asset for future use.

Governor Abba Yusuf surpasses his predecessors in Land distribution to staff. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

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The governor said the appointees were selected based on capacity and grassroots connection to strengthen governance Technical Adviser on Higher Education.

Muftahu Majia spoke on behalf of the new aides, pledging commitment to service delivery.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mustapha Muhammad nominated as Nigerian of the week for returning SR6,000 Hajj allowance overpayment.

His action promotes accountability and transparency in public service amid widespread distrust of officials.

Public reactions highlight the importance of ethical leadership and integrity in governance.

Source: Legit.ng