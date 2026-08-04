Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke sent a direct warning to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state

Adeleke, who described himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state, invoked the political crisis of 1983 in his message to the president

The governor also questioned why Osun residents are suffering despite the Accord Party endorsing Tinubu as its presidential candidate

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a stern public warning to President Bola Tinubu, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the August 15, 2026 governorship election in the state.

Speaking directly to the president, Adeleke identified himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State and made clear that the state would not tolerate any form of electoral interference.

Governor Ademola Adeleke warns President Bola Tinubu against rigging the Osun governorship election Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adeleke invokes 1983 political crisis

Adeleke drew on a dark chapter of Nigeria's political history to drive home his warning, referencing the controversial 1983 election crisis in Ondo State, during which Chief Michael Ajasin was alleged to have been rigged out of power. The governor warned that a similar attempt in Osun could trigger a comparable crisis.

Adeleke said:

"If anybody tries to do otherwise, the political crisis of 1983, when some people tried to rig Michael Ajasin out of power in Ondo State, may repeat itself again."

Adeleke questions Osun's hardship despite Accord Party support

Beyond the election warning, Adeleke also raised concerns about the economic difficulties facing residents of Osun State. He pointed to the Accord Party's endorsement of Tinubu as its presidential candidate and questioned why the state's people continue to face hardship despite that political support.

The governor added:

"President Tinubu, the Accord Party has endorsed you as its presidential candidate. Why are we suffering again?"

Nigerians react to Adeleke's threat

The governor's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Taofik Sulaimon decried the governor's claim:

"When it’s time for politics, governors are the CSOs; when it’s time for insecurity, the president is the CSO of every state."

Aderemi expressed confidence that the governor will lose the election:

"The same rigging brought him to power, and he'll also be rigged out as well. If he likes, let him insult Tinubu; it'll never save him. What transpired during the last election that brought him to power will never happen again. He'll lose this election and he'll be alright."

Kayode Wusu called on the president to address the governor's outburst:

"@officialABAT Your Excellency Sir, one or two military parades across Osun may just be all they need. If all the players can't act maturely, please clip their wings...Though I suspect this man's cry may be one of a dying horse. A like him best fit is entertainment at parties."

Adeshina Sule faulted the governor:

"Those wishing bad things or plotting evil are nervous, restless, and have a traditional way of exposing themselves. Yoruba ni aṣe buburu; ẹ ku ara fifu."

You can see the video of Adeleke on X here:

Source: Legit.ng