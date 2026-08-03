Canada Immigration Lists 10 Mistakes Foreigners Should Avoid When Applying for Canadian Citizenship
- Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has published 10 tips for people applying for visas, permanent residence, or citizenship
- The post flagged common errors such as leaving questions blank, missing signatures, and failing to declare all family members
- IRCC urged applicants to always respond to information requests before the stated deadline to avoid processing delays
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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of 10 practical tips to help foreign applicants avoid errors that could slow down or derail their immigration and citizenship applications.
The guidance, shared on 1 August 2026 via the official IRCC account on X, is aimed at anyone travelling to Canada, applying for permanent residence, or seeking Canadian citizenship.
Errors to avoid applying for Canadian citizenship
The post covered some of the most common mistakes that hold up applications during processing. According to IRCC:
1. Submit your application online
Applying through the online portal allows you to review your application and confirm that nothing is missing before final submission.
2. Complete all sections of the form
Do not leave any field blank. If a question is not relevant to you, write “N/A” to indicate it is not applicable.
3. Follow the official document checklist
Most immigration programmes have a checklist available for download on their website. Use it as a guide to organise your application.
4. Translate your documents when necessary
Any document that is not in English or French must be translated by a certified translator.
5. Provide only what is asked for
Submit exactly the documents that are required. When photocopies are requested, keep your originals. Carefully follow the given instructions.
6. Meet the photograph specifications
Take the photo guidelines with you to the photographer and verify that your photos comply with all requirements before you include them.
7. List all family members
You must disclose every family member on your application, even if they will not be accompanying you to Canada.
8. Verify your contact details
Make sure your email, phone number, and mailing address are correct and up to date. Use an email address that you check often.
9. Sign your forms and pay correctly
Add your signature and date wherever required. Double-check the fee amount and use an approved payment method.
10. Reply promptly to additional requests
If you are asked to provide more information or documents, make sure you respond before the deadline given.
See the original IRCC post on X below:
Canada lists documents required for citizenship
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated its citizenship by descent rules in June 2026, tightening what applicants must provide.
Nigerians tracing Canadian ancestry through a parent, grandparent or earlier relative now face stricter document requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng