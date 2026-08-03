Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, has published 10 tips for people applying for visas, permanent residence, or citizenship

The post flagged common errors such as leaving questions blank, missing signatures, and failing to declare all family members

IRCC urged applicants to always respond to information requests before the stated deadline to avoid processing delays

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of 10 practical tips to help foreign applicants avoid errors that could slow down or derail their immigration and citizenship applications.

The guidance, shared on 1 August 2026 via the official IRCC account on X, is aimed at anyone travelling to Canada, applying for permanent residence, or seeking Canadian citizenship.

The Canadian government mentions 10 mistakes foreigners willing to become citizens should avoid. Photo credit: Mark Carney

Source: UGC

Errors to avoid applying for Canadian citizenship

The post covered some of the most common mistakes that hold up applications during processing. According to IRCC:

1. Submit your application online

Applying through the online portal allows you to review your application and confirm that nothing is missing before final submission.

2. Complete all sections of the form

Do not leave any field blank. If a question is not relevant to you, write “N/A” to indicate it is not applicable.

3. Follow the official document checklist

Most immigration programmes have a checklist available for download on their website. Use it as a guide to organise your application.

4. Translate your documents when necessary

Any document that is not in English or French must be translated by a certified translator.

5. Provide only what is asked for

Submit exactly the documents that are required. When photocopies are requested, keep your originals. Carefully follow the given instructions.

6. Meet the photograph specifications

Take the photo guidelines with you to the photographer and verify that your photos comply with all requirements before you include them.

7. List all family members

You must disclose every family member on your application, even if they will not be accompanying you to Canada.

8. Verify your contact details

Make sure your email, phone number, and mailing address are correct and up to date. Use an email address that you check often.

9. Sign your forms and pay correctly

Add your signature and date wherever required. Double-check the fee amount and use an approved payment method.

10. Reply promptly to additional requests

If you are asked to provide more information or documents, make sure you respond before the deadline given.

See the original IRCC post on X below:

Canada lists documents required for citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada updated its citizenship by descent rules in June 2026, tightening what applicants must provide.

Nigerians tracing Canadian ancestry through a parent, grandparent or earlier relative now face stricter document requirements.

Source: Legit.ng