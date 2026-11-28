The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora turned the governor's own campaign words into a call for his defeat

The group accused Governor Nwifuru of threatening Amasiri community residents over their voting choices

The diaspora body gave the governor's wife 48 hours to withdraw remarks she made against the PDP gubernatorial candidate

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has called on Ebonyi voters to deny Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru a second term in office and to reject President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, citing what it described as poor governance and anti-democratic behaviour.

In a press statement signed by its worldwide president, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu Omaka, the group said its position was partly inspired by remarks Nwifuru himself made at the APC governorship campaign flag-off in Afikpo Local Government Area, where he urged voters not to vote for him if they could not also vote for Tinubu. AEISCID said voters should take him at his word.

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru faces criticism from a diaspora group over his administration's record and alleged comments ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

The group accused the governor of raising Ebonyi's Multidimensional Poverty Index from 76% to over 79%, making the state the third poorest in the country. It also alleged that Nwifuru had failed to complete a Vanco flyover project started more than three years ago, while completing personal business ventures including fuel stations and hotels.

Ebonyi 2027: Alleged threat against Amasiri community

AEISCID condemned what it described as a threat made by Nwifuru during the Afikpo campaign flag-off, in which he allegedly warned that he would show no mercy to the people of Amasiri community if they failed to vote for the APC State Assembly candidate in 2027. The group said such remarks exposed the dangers of allowing Nwifuru to return for another term.

"Ebonyi voters should be allowed without oppression and intimidation to vote and support candidates of their choices," the statement read. The group demanded that the governor publicly withdraw the threat within 48 hours.

48-hour ultimatum for governor's wife

The group also directed its criticism at the governor's wife, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, over comments she made about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii. AEISCID said she described Odii as too small to contest against her husband, remarks the group called demeaning and unbecoming of her position.

AEISCID gave Mrs Nwifuru 48 hours to publicly withdraw those comments and apologise to Odii, whom the group described as "an astute industrialist" who had supported young people through his foundation and self-funded projects.

The group urged all candidates and their supporters to focus campaigns on issues and track records rather than personal attacks, and called on Ebonyi voters to use the 2027 elections to hold underperforming leaders accountable.

Diaspora group raises concerns over Nwifuru, Umahi

In another report, the AEISCID warned the federal government against releasing N248bn for road projects in Ebonyi state, saying Governor Nwifuru had not completed a single project in nearly four years despite receiving hundreds of billions in federal allocations.

The group also accused Minister David Umahi of abandoning the Ndibe-Beach bridge project in Afikpo over alleged political motivations.

Source: Legit.ng