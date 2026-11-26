Julie Julia, a nursing graduate from LAUTECH, announced her first class honours degree on X

She specialised in Mental and Psychiatric Health Nursing under the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Class of 2026

The Femi Olutoye Foundation recognised Julie Julia for her outstanding performance as a graduating student

Julie Julia, a nursing graduate from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), is celebrating a major milestone after completing her Bachelor of Nursing Science with First Class Honours, a feat that has drawn widespread admiration on social media.

Sharing the news on X on November 26, 2026 with the username @Katelicious123, the newly inducted registered nurse posted photos of herself in a graduation cap and green suit, alongside a second image in blue nursing scrubs holding a stethoscope. The caption made clear just how much the journey had meant to her, with a simple but heartfelt "Glory to God" closing the announcement.

A LAUTECH graduate celebrates first class in nursing. Photo credit: @katelicious123/X

Source: Twitter

LAUTECH's newest first class nurse

Julia graduated from the Faculty of Nursing Sciences, specialising in the Department of Mental and Psychiatric Health Nursing, as part of the LAUTECH Class of 2026. Her decision to focus on mental and psychiatric health nursing places her in a field that remains critically underserved across Nigeria, where qualified mental health professionals are in short supply.

Beyond the first class distinction itself, the Femi Olutoye Foundation recognised Julia for her academic excellence during the graduation, an acknowledgement that points to her standing as one of the best graduating students in her cohort.

She wrote:

"Officially inducted into the noble profession of nursing."

"First Class Honours."

"BGS, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, LAUTECH, Class of 2026."

"BGS, Department of Mental and Psychiatric Health Nursing."

"Recognized by Femi Olutoye Foundation."

"Glory to God🙇‍♀️"

Her post, tagged with the hashtags #LAUTECH and #NursingBGS2026, quickly gained traction online as followers and well-wishers celebrated the achievement.

See Julie Julia's post that sparked the celebrations below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a University of Ibadan nursing student who wrote UTME twice graduated after seven years.

UI graduate bags first-class, 2 distinctions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chisom Kosisochukwu Okolie graduated from the University of Ibadan with a PharmD degree, First Class honours and two distinctions.

Despite leaving secondary school as valedictorian and senior prefect girl, she said her first year in school brought moments when she wanted to give up. Find out how faith, resilience and support from loved ones helped her turn the difficult journey into a remarkable achievement.

Source: Legit.ng