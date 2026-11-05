The ADC described the Federal High Court judgment as legally indefensible and linked its timing to the party's Sokoto presidential rally

The party cited a conflicting ruling by another Federal High Court judge issued on July 2, 2026, which affirmed the David Mark-led leadership

ADC warned the APC against using the courts to eliminate political competition ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja that sacked the Senator David Mark-led national working committee and void the presidential candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, called the ruling a politically motivated attempt to weaken the opposition.

ADC accuses the APC of undermining opposition competition. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi said the timing of the ruling by Justice Peter Lifu on Thursday, November 5, 2026, raised serious concerns.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC.

The judgment came less than 24 hours after a presidential campaign rally in Sokoto drew what the party described as hundreds of thousands of supporters.

"We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery," Abdullahi wrote.

ADC cites conflicting court ruling

The ADC's core legal objection rests on an earlier judgment issued on July 2, 2026, by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025.

That ruling affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led national working committee and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise it as the party's lawful leadership.

The ADC argued that it is settled Nigerian legal practice that a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot overturn, vary, or nullify a subsisting judgment from a court of equal standing.

On that basis, the party said it rejects any orders that flow from Justice Lifu's ruling. It added that it was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment to understand the full scope of its terms before taking further steps.

ADC warns APC over democratic competition

Beyond the legal argument, the party directed its criticism squarely at the ruling All Progressives Congress, accusing it of orchestrating the judgment in response to the ADC's growing momentum.

"Do these people understand what they are playing with? This is not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark. It is about the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their own leaders," the statement read.

The ADC also warned that invalidating its leadership could affect thousands of candidates contesting elections at the local, state and federal levels, not just the presidential ticket.

"We warn the APC: do not play with fires you cannot control. The peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party," the statement added.

The party called on the judiciary to resist being used to entrench what it described as a form of dictatorship, and urged its members across the country to remain calm and law-abiding while it pursues every available legal avenue to challenge the ruling.

Atiku reacts to court ruling on ADC candidacy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku condemned a court judgement that sought to remove David Mark's leadership of the ADC, linking it to his growing campaign momentum.

The statement pointed to a previous Federal High Court ruling that had already dismissed a similar challenge to the David Mark-led ADC leadership.

Atiku's campaign said the ruling would be challenged at the Court of Appeal while the campaign train pushed on to Kebbi state.

Source: Legit.ng