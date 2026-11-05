A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled against the Senator David Mark-led Caretaker Committee of the African Democratic Congress

The court's verdict directly affects Atiku Abubakar's status as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections

The ruling came less than 24 hours after Atiku held a major campaign rally in Sokoto State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has removed the Senator David Mark-led executives of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from office and voided every decision the leadership took on behalf of the party, including the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment on Thursday in a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman of the ADC for the North-East zone.

The ruling invalidates the primary that produced Atiku Abubakar as the ADC’s 2027 presidential candidate. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 listed the ADC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and Chief Ralph Nwosu as defendants.

How the legal battle started

Gombe approached the court to challenge the process by which the Mark-led Caretaker Committee assumed control of the party after the resignation of former National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu.

He argued that Nwosu's departure made him the rightful person to take over the party's leadership, and that the emergence of Senator Mark as National Chairman and Aregbesola as National Secretary violated both the ADC's constitution and the Electoral Act.

The court agreed with Gombe, upheld his claims, and granted all the reliefs he sought, restraining Mark and Aregbesola from holding themselves out as national officers of the party.

According to Channels Television, consequently, he, among other things, prayed the court to nullify all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Senator Mark-led leadership.

What the ruling means for Atiku

Because the Mark-led committee organised the primary election that produced Atiku as the ADC's presidential flag bearer, the judgment effectively nullifies that primary and strips Atiku of his candidacy.

The verdict lands less than 24 hours after Atiku held a large campaign rally in Sokoto State as part of his bid for the presidency, with the election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

ADC vows to fight on

The party has signalled it will not accept the ruling without a fight. Nkemakolam Ukandu, the ADC's National Welfare Secretary, who was later joined as an interested party in the case, said the judgment would be challenged at the appellate court.

The ADC says it will appeal the judgment volding Atiku's presidential candidacy. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

DSS replies Atiku, other presidential candidate's allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DSS responded to Atiku's allegation that the agency was organising protests in Sokoto state.

The agency said its operatives protected an ADC governorship candidate during an attack in Sokoto on October 31, 2026, with two agents hospitalised.

The DSS Director-General ordered an investigation into Atiku's allegation despite describing it as contradictory to the agency's field operations.

Source: Legit.ng