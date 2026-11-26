Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has admitted that life has become harder for many citizens since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023

The entertainer said his finances were better before the current administration, disclosing that the money he sends to his family in the UK has increased

Despite acknowledging the economic hardship, Seyi Law maintained that he believes Tinubu's policies will eventually yield positive results

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has admitted that the economic situation has become difficult for many Nigerians under President Bola Tinubu, despite his continued support for the administration.

The entertainer made the admission during an appearance on the Clarity Zone Podcast, where he spoke about the rising cost of living and its impact on his personal finances.

According to him, he would be dishonest to deny that Nigerians are struggling, particularly as the cost of supporting his family abroad has increased.

Seyi Law speaks about the rising cost of living and its impact on his personal finances under Tinubu's administration. Photos: @seyilaw/@officialasiwajubat/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law speaks about rising expenses

The comedian disclosed that he was financially better off before the Tinubu administration came into power in 2023.

He also explained that the amount he regularly sends to his family in the United Kingdom has increased considerably.

"My finances were better before this government came in," he said.

Seyi Law added that he previously spent between ₦1 million and ₦2 million to support his family every other month.

However, he now has to send between ₦4 million and ₦5 million within the same period.

He further acknowledged the hardship facing ordinary Nigerians, saying:

"People are hungry. I will be a hypocrite, a bad person to say people are not hungry."

Why Seyi Law still believes in Tinubu

Despite admitting that Nigerians are experiencing difficulties, the comedian said he believes the government's policies could eventually produce positive results.

He compared Nigeria's situation with China's development, arguing that good policies require time to stabilise.

According to him, people may have to endure short-term difficulties before experiencing the benefits of certain economic decisions.

Seyi Law was an outspoken supporter of Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election and has continued to defend the president.

He previously apologised after facing criticism for claiming Nigeria was safer under Tinubu than it was a decade earlier.

Watch the X video of Seyi Law's interview here:

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng