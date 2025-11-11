Former Communications Minister Isa Pantami urges Nigerian universities to establish AI task forces to regulate ethical use in academics and research

Pantami says Artificial Intelligence will not replace humans but those who master it will outperform those who ignore it

He calls for massive AI investments, stronger data protection, and startup support under the Nigeria Startup Act 2022

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has urged Nigerian universities to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) task forces that would guide responsible use of the technology across learning, research, and administration.

He made the call on Monday, November 10, during the opening of a three-day national conference at Gombe State University themed “Generative AI: Transforming Education — Opportunities, Challenges, and Ethical Considerations.”

Pantami shares insights on AI’s global economic potential at Gombe State University. Photo: Getty, FB/IsaPantami

Source: Facebook

AI’s potential in higher education

Delivering the keynote address, Pantami explained that AI has evolved beyond automation into a tool capable of generating new content, including text, images, voices, and software code, Daily trust reported.

He said the global potential of AI is immense, predicting that the technology could create about 97 million new jobs and contribute up to 15 trillion dollars to the world’s Gross Domestic Product by 2030.

According to him, the real threat is not from AI itself but from the refusal to adapt to it. “AI will not replace human beings, but those who learn how to use it will replace those who fail to learn it,” Pantami said.

He noted that universities must integrate ethical AI practices into their curricula to prepare students for global competition.

The professor, who also serves as Co-Chairman of the African Union’s 4th Industrial Revolution Policy Council, listed several AI-powered tools that are already transforming research and learning.

Pantami tells Nigerian universities what to do about the challenges generative AIs pose. Photo: FB/IsaPantami

Source: Facebook

These include platforms such as Zotero, Connected Papers, Research Rabbit, and Chat Academia, which help students and scholars streamline their academic work.

Addressing challenges and charting the way forward

Pantami identified key challenges that must be addressed before AI can be fully embraced in Nigeria’s education system.

Among them are the erosion of academic integrity due to students using AI tools to generate entire theses, growing concerns about data privacy, and the risk of algorithmic bias that may affect fairness in decision-making.

He called on higher institutions to emulate leading global universities such as Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which have already set up AI policy committees and task forces to manage ethical adoption.

Pantami made five recommendations for immediate implementation. He advised that universities should form AI task forces comprising academics, non-teaching staff, legal professionals, and AI experts to establish clear guidelines on AI usage in both student and staff research.

He also encouraged Nigerian students to launch AI-based startups by leveraging the Nigeria Startup Act 2022 and available government funding opportunities.

In addition, he urged governments and universities to invest more in AI research and innovation, train educators to integrate responsible AI in classrooms, and deploy platforms capable of detecting plagiarism and AI-generated submissions.

Pantami concluded that universities that act quickly will be better positioned to shape how AI benefits the nation’s educational and economic future.

Peter Obi visits Isa Pantami

Legit.ng earlier reported that former minister Isa Ali Pantami confirmed that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Monday, September 15.

Pantami expressed gratitude for Obi’s visit, noting their discussions on agriculture, economy, education, AI, global statistics, and national unity.

A viral video of the meeting ignited social media reactions, with Nigerians debating Obi’s 2027 ambitions, AI development, party loyalty, and the state of Nigeria’s politics.

Source: Legit.ng