Portugal's immigration authority AIMA has outlined the specific documents foreigners must attach when applying for permanent residence

Applicants must have held a temporary residence permit for at least five years before they can qualify for permanent residency

Portugal also requires applicants to meet several cumulative conditions, including proof of subsistence and basic knowledge of Portuguese

Portugal's immigration authority, AIMA, has detailed the documentation foreigners are required to submit when applying for permanent residence authorisation, offering clearer guidance for those looking to settle long-term in the country.

Applicants are advised to submit only one request per purpose and to avoid sending duplicate forms while an initial request is still being processed. Any application that falls outside the stated purpose or fails to meet the requirements will not be considered.

Portugal lists 2 key documents foreigners must submit for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents for Portugal permanent residence

According to AIMA, two specific documents must be attached to every application.

1. The first is a digital copy of a valid residence permit.

2. The second is proof of legal residence in Portugal spanning at least five years, which can be satisfied through copies of previous residence permits, contribution history statements, or income tax returns.

Who qualifies for permanent residence in Portugal?

Beyond the paperwork, AIMA has set out a list of cumulative conditions that applicants must satisfy before their request will be considered. The applicant must have held a temporary residence permit for a minimum of five years and must not have received any criminal conviction during that period amounting to more than one year of imprisonment, whether from a single sentence or a combination of sentences.

Financial stability is also assessed. Applicants must demonstrate that they have adequate means of subsistence and that accommodation is available to them. They are also required to show a basic command of the Portuguese language, and their tax and social security records must be fully up to date.

AIMA noted that meeting these requirements does not automatically exempt applicants from other legally applicable conditions that may apply to their individual circumstances.

How to apply for Portugal permanent residence

Applications for permanent residence authorisation are submitted through AIMA's online contact form, which is designed exclusively for scheduling appointments related to Article 80 of Portugal's residence legislation.

It is worth noting that renewals of existing permanent residence permits, as well as applications for permanent residence certificates for European Union nationals and permanent residence cards for family members of EU nationals, follow a separate process and must be submitted through AIMA's dedicated Renewals Portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng