Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has gone 18 months without a Super Eagles call-up under head coach Eric Chelle

Tella, who has three senior caps for Nigeria, said he cannot understand why he remains outside the coach's plans

Sources linked his absence to a declined Unity Cup invitation, but Tella said he communicated his reasons to the coach

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has broken his silence over his prolonged absence from the Super Eagles squad, reportedly saying he is at a loss over why head coach Eric Chelle has not given him a look-in for the past 18 months.

The 27-year-old, who registered two assists in Leverkusen's 4-0 Bundesliga victory over Paderborn last weekend, has not been part of Nigeria's senior setup since he featured under Chelle during the Unity Cup invitational tournament a year and a half ago, despite maintaining consistent form at club level.

England-born Bundesliga star Nathan Tella is pushing for a return to the Super Eagles after 18 months away from the national team. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to OwnGoal, sources familiar with the situation say Tella was initially lined up for this year's Unity Cup squad but turned down the invitation.

That decision is said to have been a significant factor in his exclusion from Nigeria's AFCON qualifying campaign under Chelle, with the snub reportedly still cited as a reason he has not been recalled.

Tella, however, disputes that characterisation. He said he did not deliberately avoid the tournament and that he explained his reasons directly to the coach.

As a result, he says he cannot understand why the matter continues to be held against him.

According to data from Transfermarkt, he has been back on the pitch this season after recovering from an injury that delayed his start to the campaign, featuring in four games so far.

Over the past three seasons, Tella has been a regular in the Leverkusen setup.

Tella's deliberate choice to wear green and white

Born in Stevenage and raised in the United Kingdom, Tella was eligible to represent England.

He chose Nigeria instead, pledging his international allegiance to the Super Eagles in 2023 in what he described as a deeply personal decision.

Both of his parents and all four of his grandparents are Nigerian, and Tella said committing to Nigeria was his way of honouring that heritage and making his family proud.

He visited Nigeria for the first time in November 2023, shortly after receiving his first call-up to the national team.

How Tella has fared after choosing Nigeria

Tella earned his competitive debut under former coach José Peseiro, starting in a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 19, 2023, a result that officially cap-tied him to Nigeria.

He added a second senior appearance during the Unity Cup in London in May 2025, when Nigeria beat Jamaica on penalties.

He has three senior caps in total, but his international career has effectively been frozen since Chelle took charge and began naming squads for the AFCON qualifiers.

At club level, Tella has also shared a dressing room with fellow Nigerian international Victor Boniface at Bayer Leverkusen, with the striker similarly prominent in the Bundesliga this season.

Dutch-born star wants Super Eagles

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Jay Enem, the 23-year-old Bologna striker of Nigerian descent who is reportedly interested in representing the Super Eagles. His representatives have contacted coach Chelle, who is monitoring the forward.

Enem has never played for any national team, leaving Nigeria’s door wide open.

Source: Legit.ng