Nigerian motorists are urged to watch for pump fraud, including meters that don’t start at zero and distracting attendants

Check fuel quantities, prices, receipts and electronic payment alerts, and document evidence of suspected overcharging

Unresolved complaints can go to the NMDPRA, while an NNPC Retail dismissal shows reports can trigger action

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists have been advised to exercise greater caution when purchasing petrol at filling stations amid concerns over fraudulent practices that could leave customers paying more for less fuel.

Dishonest pump attendants may exploit unsuspecting motorists through meter manipulation, deliberate distractions, incorrect transaction entries and other deceptive practices.

How to report fraudulent petrol attendants at filling stations nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With petrol prices remaining relatively high across the country, such practices could further increase transportation expenses and put additional pressure on household budgets.

Motorists can, however, protect themselves by identifying suspicious activities and reporting erring attendants to the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Warning signs of petrol pump fraud

One of the most common warning signs is a dispensing meter that does not start from zero.

Before purchasing petrol, motorists should ensure that both the amount and litre displays on the pump read zero to avoid paying for fuel previously dispensed to another customer.

Customers should also remain alert when attendants engage them in unnecessary conversations or attempt to divert their attention from the dispensing meter.

Another important precaution is to confirm that the amount entered on the pump corresponds with the requested purchase before dispensing begins.

Motorists should pay attention throughout the transaction, particularly when dispensing is repeatedly interrupted without a clear explanation, PetroleumPriceNG reports.

Verify fuel quantity and payment

After purchasing petrol, customers should compare the quantity dispensed, the advertised price per litre and the total amount charged.

Motorists paying through electronic channels should also check their debit notifications to ensure they have not been overcharged.

Requesting a receipt is equally important, as it provides documentary evidence that could help resolve disputes or support subsequent complaints against filling station operators.

How to report dishonest petrol attendants

Motorists who suspect fraudulent activity should immediately document the incident and obtain relevant information, including:

Name and location of the filling station.

Identification number of the dispensing pump.

Date and time of the transaction.

Amount paid and quantity of petrol dispensed.

Receipts and electronic payment records.

Customers should initially report the incident to the station manager or supervisor and request an investigation.

Where the dispute remains unresolved, motorists can escalate their complaints to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) through its Consumer Affairs Bureau.

NMDPRA provides channels for consumer complaints

The petroleum industry regulator provides dedicated channels through which consumers can report suspected misconduct, unfair charges and irregularities at filling stations.

Affected motorists can submit complaints through the following platforms:

Complaint portal: https://support.nmdpra.gov.ng/cab

Email address: authority@nmdpra.gov.ng

Customers can also access the authority's published telephone and WhatsApp contact channels.

Those experiencing incorrect or duplicate electronic debits should contact their banks to dispute the transactions and request an investigation.

NNPC takes action against misconduct

The importance of reporting fraudulent activities was highlighted in August 2025 when NNPC Retail Limited dismissed a pump attendant at an Ikorodu filling station following an investigation into alleged customer exploitation.

The company also suspended the station manager and issued a formal warning to the dealer.

Key steps to report cheating petrol station attendants nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The incident underscored the role of consumer vigilance, corporate accountability and regulatory oversight in addressing misconduct within Nigeria's downstream petroleum industry.

Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant, verify transactions and report suspicious activities to protect themselves from financial losses and promote transparency across filling stations nationwide.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to N1,070

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's downstream petroleum market recorded widespread price reductions between Monday, November 16, and Friday, November 20, 2026, as petrol and diesel depot prices declined across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar.

The reductions followed renewed competition among petroleum marketers and a fresh adjustment in Dangote Petroleum Refinery's petrol gantry price.

Source: Legit.ng