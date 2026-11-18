Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan launched her re-election mobilisation campaign across all five local government areas of Kogi Central

The senator urged constituents to vote and monitor the proper use of BVAS and result uploading during the forthcoming elections

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she is running on the strength of her first-term record and called on voters to also back other PDP candidates

Lokoja, Kogi State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has formally kicked off her campaign for a second term in the Senate.

Legit.ng reports that Natasha took her mobilisation drive through all five local government areas that make up her constituency: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, and Ogori-Magongo.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan takes her re-election campaign to all five local government areas in Kogi Central ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The engagements drew crowds that included Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, party leaders, community stakeholders, youths, and women from across the senatorial district.

At a rally in Ganaja, Akpoti-Uduaghan called on residents to guard the integrity of the electoral process when the time comes to vote. "You must vote and defend your votes," she told the gathering, stressing the importance of monitoring how results are recorded and uploaded, as well as the proper use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Natasha on Her Bond With Kogi Central

The senator rejected the idea that her connection to constituents is driven purely by electoral interest.

"My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service," she said. "I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them."

She described the turnout at her campaign stops as proof of the trust she has worked to build over time.

"What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time," she said. "I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together. Their love and confidence mean a great deal to me, and I will never take them for granted."

Kogi: Running on a first-term record

Akpoti-Uduaghan framed her second-term bid around her performance in office, telling supporters she would not squander the confidence they were showing her.

"I will not take the massive support I am enjoying from you for granted. Leadership comes with responsibility. We are campaigning on the strength of what we have achieved in the past and what I will do when given the opportunity again," she said.

She also asked voters to extend their support to other PDP candidates contesting in the forthcoming elections alongside her own re-election campaign.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has remained a prominent national figure after her widely publicised suspension from the Senate earlier in the 10th National Assembly's tenure, a development that generated significant public debate about legislative conduct and due process.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of ex-Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng