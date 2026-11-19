American media personality Diana London publicly rejected claims that the Nigerian government paid her $4.5 million

London said her trip to Nigeria was solely to interview President Tinubu for a documentary and see the country herself

The controversy emerged after reports linked her to a lobbying arrangement said to involve National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

American Government Affairs CEO and media personality Diana London has pushed back against allegations that she received a $4.5 million payment from the Nigerian government, calling the claims a deliberate attempt to damage her reputation.

London addressed the matter in a statement posted on her X account on Wednesday, November 18, after her recent visit to Nigeria and meetings with President Bola Tinubu sparked public debate about her possible role in the country's lobbying activities in the United States.

American media personality Diana London denies allegations that she received $4.5 million from the Nigerian government. Photo: Diana London

Source: UGC

She was firm in her denial, writing:

"I unequivocally deny the claim that Nigeria's government nor anyone else in Nigeria paid me $4.5 million. I went to Nigeria to interview President Tinubu @officialABAT for parts of a documentary and see Nigeria for myself. This SMEAR CAMPAIGN can make noise, but can't change the facts or stop me from speaking the truth."

What Sparked the Controversy

The allegation surfaced following reports that London had received funds through a lobbying arrangement said to involve National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. However, the reports drew a distinction between any payments to her company and a separate $4.5 million advance payment that Nigeria reportedly made to DCI Group, an American lobbying firm allegedly engaged by the federal government.

London is the chief executive officer of London Global Strategies, a government affairs and crisis communication firm.

London Stands Firm on Her Account

Despite the controversy, London maintained that her reasons for travelling to Nigeria were straightforward: to conduct an interview with the president for a documentary project and to experience the country firsthand.

She also made clear that the allegations would not interfere with her work or stop her from speaking publicly on issues she considers important.

US FOI Case: Tinubu's Lawyers Take Action

In another report, lawyers representing President Tinubu and the United States government separately asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to block transparency activist Aaron Greenspan from widening the scope of discovery.

The request was made in Greenspan’s ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

Source: Legit.ng