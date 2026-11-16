Kennedy Ahanotu, a factional Labour Party presidential candidate, stepped down from the 2027 race at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday

Ahanotu said youth leaders representing structures across Nigeria's 774 local government areas pushed him towards the decision

The Labour Party rejected Ahanotu's claim to membership and candidacy, saying neither was recognised by its leadership

Kennedy Ahanotu, who had emerged as the consensus presidential candidate of the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, announced on Monday, November 16, that he was withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

Ahanotu made the announcement at a press briefing in Abuja, saying he had agreed to work with the City Boy Movement to help mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Labour Party factional presidential candidate steps down, endorses President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the 42-year-old former National Youth Leader of the Labour Party, and a known ally of the party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, said the decision followed consultations with youth leaders drawn from across the country. According to him, those leaders, who represented structures in all 774 local government areas, concluded that the persistent internal crisis within the Labour Party made it necessary to explore a different political direction.

Ahanotu had been adopted as the factional candidate during presidential, governorship and House of Representatives primaries held in Abuja in May 2026, at a time when the Labour Party was split between the Abure-led group and the Senator Nenadi Usman-led leadership.

Why Ahanotu says he left Labour Party

Responding to suggestions that his move amounted to a betrayal of the opposition party, Ahanotu turned the argument around, saying it was the party that had betrayed its longstanding members. He said he joined the Labour Party in 2016 after reviewing the manifestos of several political parties and had spent a decade committed to its cause, including actively campaigning for Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

He alleged that politicians who entered the party shortly before the 2023 polls subsequently pushed out its core members once they gained prominence, leaving legacy figures like himself without a place in the party's leadership structure.

Labour Party dismisses Ahanotu's claims

The Labour Party wasted little time in distancing itself from Ahanotu's announcement. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said neither Ahanotu's membership nor his presidential candidacy was recognised by the Usman-led leadership. Asogwa said Ahanotu was free to align himself with any candidate he chose but criticised him for invoking the Labour Party's name in what the party regards as a purely personal political realignment.

Legit.ng has previously reported on the Labour Party's leadership crisis and the competing factions that have divided the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party steps down for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng