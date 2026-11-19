The Airport Police Command in Lagos asked the public to help trace the family of Abraham Safety Osakpolor, who died after a vehicle struck him near Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Osakpolor, born in Benin City on September 1, 1968, was found with both a Nigerian and a Canadian passport among his belongings

The driver who hit Osakpolor was arrested and will be charged in court, while the police have so far been unable to reach his next of kin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Airport Police Command has asked Nigerians to help locate the family of a man who died after being knocked down by a vehicle near Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The deceased was identified as Abraham Safety Osakpolor, born on September 1, 1968, in Benin City, Edo State.

The Airport Police Command appeals to Nigerians to help locate the family of Abraham Safety Osakpolor following his death in a road accident. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He was struck by a moving vehicle on the expressway leading from the airport towards the Oshodi axis of Lagos.

Responders rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His remains are currently held at the hospital morgue.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Airport Police Command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, disclosed this in a statement dated November 18, 2026.

Two passports found on deceased

Officers who searched Osakpolor's belongings at the scene recovered a Nigerian passport bearing the number B51930694, along with a mobile phone that had no SIM card inserted.

Mortuary attendants later found a Canadian passport, numbered AE763025, among his possessions during a follow-up search.

The Airport Police Command said repeated efforts to reach Osakpolor's relatives or anyone who knew him had not succeeded by the time of this report.

The driver involved in the incident was arrested at the scene and will be charged to court.

How to contact the Airport Police Command

ASP Mohammed Adeola, speaking on behalf of the Command, urged members of the public — especially those who recognise the deceased or know his family — to come forward without delay.

The Police Public Relations Officer also appealed to Nigerians to share the information widely so it can reach anyone who may be connected to Osakpolor.

Anyone with useful information can reach the Airport Police Command through the following channels:

X (formerly Twitter) @airportcommand, Facebook: Airport Command - PRO X account: @Moh_Adeola - PRO. Instagram: @moh_adeola. Telephone:08058342093

Bauchi health agency boss, 4 children die in accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri, Executive Secretary of BASHCMA, died in a road accident in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside four of his children.

Governor Bala Mohammed confirmed the tragedy, describing the deceased as a close personal friend and classmate, as well as a key figure in Bauchi's health sector.

Funeral prayers for the deceased were scheduled to hold at the palace of the District Head of Yalwan Duguri.

Source: Legit.ng