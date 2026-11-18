Hon. Philip Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker from Benue state, praised NNPCL and its Group CEO, Bayo Ojulari, for transparent engagement with the National Assembly

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen warned that passing a reform law does not guarantee successful implementation, stressing that institutional culture remains critical

The retreat brought together lawmakers and NNPCL to examine gaps in PIA implementation and identify areas requiring legislative intervention

Abuja, FCT - A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for what he called transparent leadership and open engagement with the legislature, saying the partnership has advanced the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Agbese, who represents a constituency in Benue State under the Labour Party, made the remarks at the close of a retreat organised by the House of Representatives in collaboration with NNPCL and other partners in Abuja. The retreat focused on PIA implementation, corporate governance, and legislative oversight.

Hon. Philip Agbese praises NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari for promoting transparency and engagement with lawmakers. Photo: NNPC Limited Philip Agbese

Source: Facebook

He specifically commended NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari for building a culture of transparency within the company, noting that the firm's readiness to engage with lawmakers had opened up constructive dialogue on how the Act was being carried out.

Speaker Sets Tone on Oversight and Accountability

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, represented at the event by House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said the PIA was designed to make Nigeria's petroleum industry more transparent, commercially viable and attractive to investors, but cautioned that good legislation alone was not enough.

He said the conversion of the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a commercially driven company, the creation of separate regulatory bodies, and the introduction of a host community development framework were all meant to fix deep-rooted problems in the sector.

The Speaker stressed that NNPCL's commercial freedom must come with full corporate accountability, and that legislative oversight should support good governance without disrupting legitimate business operations or reducing operational efficiency.

He listed crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, production constraints, infrastructure gaps, investment uncertainty, and regulatory bottlenecks as some of the key challenges the industry still faces.

Abbas called on participants to identify where implementation had fallen short, distinguishing between problems that required new legislation and those that simply needed stronger enforcement of existing laws. He said the ultimate measure of the PIA's success would be higher oil production, more investment, better energy security, improved refining capacity, greater revenue, and real benefits for host communities.

Agbese Calls on Other Agencies to Follow NNPCL's Lead

Agbese described the retreat as a sign of the 10th House's commitment to oversight through dialogue rather than adversarial investigations. He said the event gave lawmakers a direct opportunity to engage with NNPCL and pinpoint areas where legislative action could improve industry performance.

He called on other government agencies to follow NNPCL's example by adopting transparent practices and building open relationships with the National Assembly.

Agbese added that the Speaker's initiative showed that strong legislative oversight and corporate transparency could work together, rather than in opposition, to drive national development.

NNPC Plans to Restart Oil Exploration in Borno

In another report, the NNPC Limited has said it is prepared to resume oil exploration in Borno state, following a meeting with Governor Babagana Zulum in which the governor pledged full government backing for the operations.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Government House in Maiduguri. NNPC's Non-Executive Chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida, led the delegation, while Group Chief Executive Officer Bashir Olujari confirmed the company's intention to work alongside the state government and local communities in the affected areas.

Source: Legit.ng