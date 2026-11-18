A virtual symposium themed 'Research Shouldn't Die in the Library' will hold on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to mark the launch of AmplifyITT

An Ekiti State government aide, academics, editors and an international consultant will address how Nigerian research can move from journals into public debate

AmplifyITT convener James Ojo Adakole said the agency will connect researchers with journalists to take findings to local and national media

Ikeja, Lagos State - A research communications agency focused on bridging the gap between academic findings and public policy will be formally launched at a virtual symposium on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 12:00 noon West Africa Time.

According to a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, the event, titled 'Research Shouldn't Die in the Library,' marks the official launch of AmplifyITT, an agency established to bridge the gap between academic research and public policy by bringing findings from university journals, theses and institutional reports into newsrooms and policy discussions. The symposium is open to researchers, students, journalists, policymakers and members of the public.

AmplifyITT, with Femi Owolabi among its speakers, announces its launch at a virtual symposium themed 'Research Shouldn't Die in the Library' on November 21, 2026.

Source: Original

Why Nigerian research rarely leaves the shelf

The launch comes against a long-standing concern that studies on health, the environment, security and governance, produced at considerable public cost, rarely influence government decisions or media coverage. The event's programme argues that research which goes uncommunicated represents both a waste of public investment and a lost opportunity for evidence-based policy.

Dr Olufemi Owolabi, a Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor and a former journalist who worked at TheCable before moving into public service, will speak on what causes a government office to act on research findings.

Prof. Jerry Ugwuanyi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni, will address the cost of scientific findings that no one ever hears.

Dr Ridwan Abiola Kolawole of the Department of Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan will examine why Nigerian universities must communicate their research beyond the institution.

Newsroom and international voices

Taiwo George, Online Editor of Daily Trust and a former editor at The Cable, will offer an editor's perspective on what makes a research finding newsworthy.

An international viewpoint will come from Izak Minnaar, a South African digital rights, media and elections consultant and former Editor of SABC Digital News, who will explore how journalists and research organisations in South Africa have deepened their collaboration for more accurate reporting.

Dr Ambrose Igboke, a communication expert and Chairman of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu State, will chair the event and formally declare AmplifyITT launched. Blessing Chukwuneke, a researcher and investigative journalist, will moderate the discussions.

James Ojo Adakole, the convener of AmplifyITT, said the agency aims to change how research is perceived and used in national conversation. He said AmplifyITT will work with undergraduate, postgraduate and published researchers to bring their findings to local and national media, and to connect them with journalists capable of telling those stories accurately.

Interested participants can register via the form at the official registration link.

Source: Legit.ng