Representatives of Atiku Abubakar and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde held multiple meetings on a possible 2027 alliance against Tinubu

Sources from both political camps said the chances of the two politicians working together were high

The 2027 presidential election is scheduled for January 16, with opposition leaders yet to agree on a consensus candidate

Representatives of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have held a series of meetings, with sources from both camps saying the prospect of an alliance ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election is looking increasingly likely.

The talks between the two politicians are separate from wider opposition consultations aimed at producing a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), convened an opposition summit at the Government House in Ibadan on April 25 this year, where leaders discussed fielding a unified candidate against the ruling All Progressives Congress. That initiative has yet to produce a formal agreement, with Atiku, Makinde and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi each maintaining their presidential ambitions.

Talks making progress, sources say

A leader of the ADC in the South-West, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the discussions as "fresh, purposeful and promising," adding that both politicians would soon formally announce their plans. When asked about a timeline, the chieftain replied, "before January 16," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The Punch reported that an APM candidate familiar with Makinde's political movement also told Sunday PUNCH that the governor would work with Atiku in 2027, citing "strong indications" that the alliance was taking shape after several rounds of talks between representatives of both camps.

Makinde himself confirmed on Friday, in an interview on Arise News, that consultations with opposition leaders including Atiku and Peter Obi were ongoing. He said the outcome of those discussions would determine whether the politicians compete against one another or join forces.

Atiku, Makinde's camps confirm ongoing consultations

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed that discussions were ongoing between Makinde and other opposition leaders, though he stopped short of confirming any specific deal with Atiku. He said the governor was open to working with others if it offered a realistic chance of addressing the country's problems.

The ADC's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed that opposition parties remained in talks, saying: "All opposition parties are still talking. And it's never too late."

Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, also confirmed the former vice-president was engaging opposition leaders to build a common front against the current administration. Neither Abdullahi nor Shaibu, however, confirmed a specific agreement between the two camps.

No source disclosed the specific terms under discussion, including how the parties might resolve questions around the presidential ticket itself.

Source: Legit.ng