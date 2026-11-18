Ahmed Musa responded to criticism from people who expected his Jos school to offer free education after he funded its construction

The former Super Eagles captain revealed the fee structure his school charges across its three levels of education

Musa pointed to teacher salaries and facility maintenance as the core reasons the school cannot operate without collecting fees

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has defended his decision to charge school fees at the school he built in his village in Jos, Plateau State, explaining that the money is needed to pay teachers and maintain the facilities.

Musa faced questions from people who expected him to make education completely free after investing in a school in his community.

Ahmed Musa retired from international duty in December 2025 as the most-capped player in Super Eagles history with 111 appearances. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

However, the former Nigeria international argued that running an institution comes with regular expenses that must be covered to keep it operational.

In a statement addressing the criticism, Musa disclosed that nursery pupils pay ₦8,000, primary school pupils pay ₦10,000, while secondary school students are charged ₦15,000.

In a trending video posted on X by Carter, he questioned how the school would remain functional without collecting fees, pointing to teachers' salaries and the cost of repairing damaged facilities.

“I built a school in my village in Jos, and people are asking why I didn’t make it free. Who will pay the teachers and maintain the facilities when they get damaged? Nursery costs ₦8,000, primary ₦10k and secondary ₦15k. If you say that’s too much, you’re greedy,” Musa said.

Musa explains why his school charges fees

Musa's explanation centres on the financial responsibilities involved in keeping a school running.

While building the institution gives children in his community access to an educational facility, its daily operations require consistent funding.

Teachers need to receive their salaries, classrooms and other facilities require regular maintenance, and damaged equipment must be repaired or replaced.

These expenses continue long after construction is completed.

The former footballer’s position is that collecting modest fees helps meet those responsibilities and gives the school a source of income to support its operations.

Musa's remarkable career with the Super Eagles

Beyond his football career, Musa is widely recognised for his contribution to Nigerian football.

He made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in 2010 at the age of 17 and went on to become the country's most-capped international player.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, the former Leicester City forward finished his international career with 111 appearances, a record for Nigeria, and scored 16 goals according to available national-team records.

One of his biggest achievements came in 2013, when he was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa under the late Stephen Keshi.

Musa also represented Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. He scored twice against Argentina in Brazil before repeating the feat against Iceland in Russia. His four goals make him Nigeria's highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

After nearly 15 years with the national team, Musa announced his retirement from international football in December 2025.

He has remained involved in Nigerian football through Kano Pillars, where he has served as general manager.

Musa's real estate and businesses

Legit.ng previously reported about Musa’s reported business interests, from sports centres and real estate to oil and gas, hospitality and education.

The former Super Eagles captain is remembered for his goals, but his investments suggest he has been planning for life beyond football long before his final whistle.

Source: Legit.ng