Editorial Note: This op-ed by Chioma Njoku explores why effective leadership requires collaboration, adaptability and continuous learning rather than having all the answers or holding positions of authority.

We often associate leadership with having answers. When a difficult problem arises, we look to the most senior person in the room to provide direction and resolve the issue. But what happens when the person being looked to does not fully understand the problem? When information is incomplete, the path forward is unclear, and people disagree on what should be done?

Effective leadership involves listening to different perspectives, asking questions and working with others to find solutions. Photo: Chioma Njoku, xstockimages/Getty Images

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Some problems are technical and can be addressed through existing knowledge and expertise. Others are adaptive: the challenge is unclear, stakeholders disagree, and solutions emerge only through experimentation and learning. It is in these situations that leadership matters most. These situations are not exclusive to people at the top of an organisation. You could be a young professional identifying a better way to deliver a service, a team member challenging an assumption that could undermine a project, or a manager bringing colleagues together to resolve a persistent problem. In each case, you have an opportunity to exercise leadership, regardless of your title.

If leadership can be exercised at any level, then leadership development must go beyond preparing people for positions of authority. It must equip you to make progress, work with others and find solutions, even when you do not have all the answers.

The myth of the all-knowing leader

You may have considerable experience and technical expertise yet still encounter problems for which neither provides an immediate answer. Improving public service delivery, changing established organisational practices or responding to shifting priorities often requires you to navigate competing interests, incomplete information and factors beyond your control.

The expectation that you should always know what to do can make matters worse. This could make you reluctant to acknowledge gaps in your knowledge, ask questions or seek help for fear of appearing incapable. You may also find yourself defending an approach that has worked in the past, even when the circumstances demand something different.

You do not have to know everything to lead effectively. Effective leadership requires both the confidence to act and the humility to seek better information, perspectives and solutions where required.

Drawing on the intelligence of others

When you encounter a difficult problem, your first instinct may be to look for the answers yourself. But the knowledge you need may be distributed across teams, functions and different levels of responsibility. Often, the people closest to a problem understand aspects of it that may not be visible to those making decisions. Therefore, beyond inviting people to contribute to a discussion or sending out a survey, leaders must create conditions in which people can speak honestly, question assumptions and disagree constructively, regardless of their position in the organisational hierarchy. They must do this with the intention of truly listening and learning and not shutting down when perspectives that challenge theirs arise. Collective intelligence has value, and it is realised only when leaders are prepared to be influenced by what they hear.

If you lead a team, examine whether people feel comfortable disagreeing with you. If you are a team member, consider whether you contribute your perspective when you see a better way forward. In either position, your willingness to exchange ideas and learn from others can improve the quality of the decisions you make. You do not have to be the person with the most answers in the room. You can exercise leadership by helping the right answers emerge.

For leaders, this means recognising that your role is not to be the sole source of answers, but to bring the right people together, ask the right questions and help turn your collective knowledge into action.

Making decisions when the answers are not clear

Despite the collective knowledge from various groups, you will often have to make decisions or move work forward without complete information. Leaders should not wait for perfect certainty, as it can be just as costly as acting without sufficient thought.

The goal is to make the best decision you can with the evidence available, recognising the assumptions informing your judgement at the time and remaining prepared to adjust when circumstances change. But if new evidence shows your approach is not working, persisting simply to defend your original decision may make the problem worse.

As a leader, the quality of your judgement is reflected in your willingness to take responsibility, learn from the information available and respond appropriately as your understanding improves, not by whether you get every decision right the first time.

Creating room to experiment and learn

Your ability to adapt is also shaped by the environment in which you work. If every unsuccessful attempt is treated as a personal failure, you may become reluctant to propose new ideas, challenge established practices or take the initiative to solve problems.

Whether you lead a team or contribute as a team member, you can help create a different experience. You can encourage questions, test ideas on a manageable scale, assess the results and use what you learn to improve your next attempt.

This does not mean abandoning accountability. You remain responsible for considering the evidence, managing risks and exercising sound judgement. The key distinction is between a responsible attempt that produces an unexpected outcome and carelessness you could have avoided.

When something does not work as expected, ask yourself: What did I anticipate? What happened? What can I learn from the difference? What should I do differently next time?

Your willingness to ask these questions, rather than defend every decision or conceal every setback, is an important part of developing your capacity to lead.

Developing leaders who can learn

Too many leadership programmes focus primarily on technical knowledge, frameworks and best practices. While these remain important, they are insufficient on their own. Future leadership development must also cultivate the ability to navigate ambiguity, facilitate difficult conversations, challenge assumptions and learn in real time.

Capabilities such as curiosity, strategic thinking, communication, decision-making, intellectual humility, critical thinking, and problem-solving ability are developed through practice. We must create opportunities for leaders to work through ambiguous problems, challenge their assumptions, engage with different perspectives and reflect on the consequences of their decisions.

This is important in public service, where institutional challenges rarely have solutions that one individual can implement alone. The Aig-Imoukhuede Public Leaders Programme reflects the importance of equipping public sector leaders to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges and navigate the complexities of institutional change.

But you do not have to wait for a leadership programme or a formal appointment to begin developing these capabilities. You can start by questioning a process that could work better, listening to a perspective you might otherwise dismiss, taking responsibility for resolving a problem or reflecting honestly on an approach that did not work.

Ultimately, your title may determine the authority you hold, but it does not define the full extent of your capacity to lead. That capacity is reflected in how you think, how you work with others, how you respond to challenges and whether you are willing to learn.

So, the next time you encounter a problem for which you do not have an immediate answer, consider what you do next. Do you wait for someone else to provide direction, pretend to know more than you do, or begin asking questions, drawing on the knowledge of others and working towards a solution?

You do not need to have all the answers to exercise leadership. You need to be willing to find them, sometimes with the help of others, and to keep learning as you do. That is a capacity worth developing, whatever your position, wherever you work and whatever stage of your career you are in.

Chioma Njoku is the Director of Programmes at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng