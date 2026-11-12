Yunusa Tanko, former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, recently accepted a top role in a rival presidential campaign council

Several other figures who were central to Obi's 2023 presidential bid have since left the Labour Party or aligned with opposing political interests

Obi is now the NDC presidential candidate for 2027, and his new alliance with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is seen by many as a significant boost

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The appointment of Yunusa Tanko as Director-General of the Social Democratic Party's presidential campaign council has renewed scrutiny of the number of once-prominent allies who have moved away from Peter Obi's political orbit since the 2023 general election.

Obi, who ran under the Labour Party in 2023 and is now the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, continues to hold a strong national support base.

Kenneth Okonkwo, Valentine Ozigbo and Isaac Balami have also moved away from Obi or aligned with rival political interests. Photo credit: Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Source: Twitter

However, his political camp has seen a steady stream of departures since his 2023 campaign, raising questions about the durability of the movement built around his candidacy.

Tanko and 3 others who left

Tanko had served as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and was among the most visible defenders of Obi following the 2023 vote.

As reported by Daily Trust, he regularly spoke on behalf of the movement at public events and on national television. His decision to join the campaign structure of SDP candidate Adewole Adebayo marks one of the most symbolic breaks with Obi's camp to date.

Actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo was another prominent voice for Obi during the 2023 race. In July 2024, he announced his exit from the Labour Party, saying he had lost confidence in Obi's ability to build a platform strong enough to challenge the ruling party.

Okonkwo later aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and has since become one of Obi's most vocal critics.

Businessman Valentine Ozigbo, one of Obi's closest allies in Anambra State, resigned from the Labour Party in February 2025. He cited recent internal developments as his reason for leaving and subsequently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite informing Obi of his decision and expressing respect for him personally, the move was seen as a significant blow to Obi's political foothold in the South-East.

Isaac Balami, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager of the Obi-Datti ticket and was regarded as a key northern figure in the campaign structure, also moved away after the election and later aligned with the APC.

Datti Baba-Ahmed's position

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Obi's running mate in 2023, has not formally joined another political camp.

However, reports indicate that he raised concerns about aspects of Obi's political direction after the election, fuelling speculation about divisions between the two men who shared the Labour Party ticket.

Despite these departures, Obi's alliance with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the influential leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, is widely viewed as a significant asset as he prepares for the 2027 presidential contest.

Five key allies of Peter Obi who parted ways with him after 2023. Photo credit: Kenneth Okonkwo

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi chants drown out Kalu’s Tinubu campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Benjamin Kalu took the stage at the Item Okpi Festival in Abia to campaign for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

The crowd repeatedly drowned out Kalu's appeals with chants of Peter Obi's name, ignoring his attempts to regain control.

Kalu suggested the chanters were outsiders and warned the crowd about a university Tinubu was planning to build in the area.

Source: Legit.ng