MultiChoice Nigeria has introduced four DStv subscription options: Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, replacing the previous bouquet structure

The new packages offer different combinations of sports, movies, children's programmes and entertainment, with monthly prices starting at N6,000

The changes, which took effect on November 5, 2026, are designed to give subscribers more flexibility and access to content that matches their budgets and viewing preferences

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MultiChoice Nigeria has introduced a new channel and subscription strategy for DStv, giving subscribers four packages to choose from as the pay-TV operator seeks to improve its services and attract more customers.

The new structure, which took effect on November 5, 2026, comprises DStv Starter, Select, Sports and Premium.

MultiChoice has replaced its old DStv bouquet structure with four new packages Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The changes form part of the company's broader DStv Expect More campaign, which aims to simplify subscription options and provide customers with more choices based on their entertainment needs.

According to the company, the revised packages reflect changing viewing habits and are designed to make premium sports and entertainment more accessible.

What the four new DStv packages offer

Under the new arrangement, subscribers can select packages based on their preferred content and how much they are willing to spend monthly.

DStv Starter, which replaces Access, is the entry-level package. It offers more than 90 channels and costs N6,000 monthly. It also provides selected football coverage, including matches from the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

DStv Select replaces Family and costs N11,000 monthly. It offers more than 123 channels, with a combination of local and international entertainment, movies, children's programmes and selected sports.

The third option, DStv Sports, costs N21,000 monthly and offers more than 132 channels. It is designed for sports enthusiasts, providing access to every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match.

DStv Premium remains the highest subscription tier, costing N44,500 monthly. It offers more than 153 channels and includes premium sporting events such as Formula 1, tennis and golf, alongside international movies and television series.

Why MultiChoice changed its DStv strategy

MultiChoice said the restructuring was driven by the need to simplify its offerings, improve value for money and give customers greater control over their subscriptions.

The company's Nigeria chief executive, Kemi Omotosho, said the new structure would allow subscribers to select packages according to their interests rather than pay for content they rarely watch.

From Starter to Premium, here are the four new DStv packages and how much subscribers will pay every month. Photo: DAS

Source: Getty Images

The changes also come as pay-TV operators face increasing competition from streaming platforms and pressure from households dealing with rising living costs.

With the new arrangement, subscribers can choose between affordable general entertainment, family programming, dedicated sports coverage and premium content.

Existing customers were also scheduled for automatic migration to the new packages, although they can change their subscriptions if they prefer another option.

Full list of 11 channels could disappear from DStv in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform by December 31, 2025, if it fails to reach a deal with Warner Bros.

The development raised concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.

MultiChoice listed the channels under threat as Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International.

Source: Legit.ng