The Benue Students Network wrote to President Tinubu over alleged staff demotions and reclassifications at FUHSO in Benue State

The petition accused the university's vice-chancellor of running a staff audit that it says has caused widespread discontent among employees

The network urged Tinubu to direct the NUC to investigate disputed demotions and ensure fair hearings for affected staff

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otukpo, Benue State - The Benue Students Network has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on him to intervene in what it describes as a troubling pattern of mass demotions, reversed promotions and the reassignment of academic staff to non-teaching roles at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) in Benue State.

The group called for an independent investigation into the administration of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Abah Uba, whose ongoing staff audit the group says has created deep unease across the institution.

Benue Students Network says the university’s staff audit has left employees questioning appointments. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by This Day, the petition, signed by the network's Coordinator, Comrade Yusuf Adakole, and Secretary, Tersoo Igbor,

Audit leaves staff questioning their appointments

According to the network, some employees who went through the university's formal recruitment and confirmation processes are now being told, years after the fact, that their original appointments were made in error.

The group said affected senior professionals received letters as recently as October 2026 informing them that they did not meet the cognate experience requirements for the grades at which they were first employed, despite having since been promoted and having served the institution for years.

The petition further alleged that some academic staff with advanced qualifications in relevant fields had been demoted or moved into non-teaching positions.

The network described the situation as a threat to the institution's stability, arguing that "a staff audit should strengthen an institution, not destroy the confidence of its workforce.

It should correct established irregularities, not create new grievances."

The group also raised concerns about consistency, alleging that staff recruited through the same processes had been treated differently, with some left untouched by the audit while others faced consequences.

It warned that this could damage morale, push out qualified professionals and hurt FUHSO's standing as a young health sciences institution.

Network calls on NUC to step in

Beyond the audit itself, the petition questioned the vice-chancellor's prior administrative record and asked for independent verification of positions he allegedly held at other institutions before his appointment at FUHSO.

The network urged President Tinubu to direct the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review disputed demotions and reclassifications, ensure affected staff receive fair hearings and examine allegations of abuse of administrative authority.

It also asked for protections for any staff who might cooperate with investigators.

The petition was copied to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; and the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

The network was clear that its intervention was not intended to challenge university autonomy.

"FUHSO belongs to the Nigerian people. Its future must not be jeopardised by administrative decisions that are perceived to be arbitrary, discriminatory or inconsistent with established procedures," the petition read.

Efforts to reach the vice-chancellor's office and the FUHSO Registrar for a response were unsuccessful before this report was published.

Benue students urge the NUC to investigate disputed decisions

Source: Original

FUHSO: Why Tinubu sacked Pro-Chancellor, Chairman of Council

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu clarified the sack of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor of FUHSO Otukpo.

The president's move came after a disagreement between the minister of education and Salami.

Tinubu urged university councils to avoid disruptions, stressing his focus on improving education standards.

Source: Legit.ng