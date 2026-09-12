INEC released the final list of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections, signed by the commission's secretary

The list includes President Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Governor Makinde, and 14 other presidential candidates across various parties

Two women made the presidential candidate list, while four women appear as vice-presidential candidates across different parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates cleared to contest the presidency in Nigeria's 2027 general elections, with 18 presidential candidates and their running mates named across different political parties.

INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony signed the published document, which confirms the candidates who will face off in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi among major contenders

President Bola Tinubu will seek re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will challenge him under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, who was ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, is also in the race, alongside Oyo State Governor Oluseyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Sandy Ojang Onor will fly the flag for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke will contest on the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ticket.

Other candidates named on the list include Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sunday Chibuizu Okereke of the Labour Party (LP), Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of the Action Alliance (AA), Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yusuf Kabiru of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Sunday Adenuga of the Boot Party (BP), Moses Olusolu Adebisi of the Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA), Peter Ada Agada of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Daniel Daberechukwu Nyawanwalu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Two women in the 2027 presidential race

The list features two female presidential candidates: Ada Elizabeth Frederick Okwori of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Four women also appear as vice-presidential picks — Peace Egobia of the APP, Nafisat Usaku of the DLA, Hajja Bintu Konto of the LP, and Patience Ndidi Key of the YPP.

The age spread among the candidates is wide, with presidential hopefuls ranging from 35 to 79 years old. Vice-presidential candidates fall between 35 and 80 years of age.

Source: Legit.ng