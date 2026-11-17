Ex-Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Reacts As Benin Closes In on AFCON 2027 Qualification
- Benin Republic beat Central African Republic 1-0 in matchday four to move to the top of Group F with 10 points
- Ede Oloko scored deep into injury time to hand Benin a crucial victory in the second leg of the doubleheader
- Coach Gernot Rohr spoke after the win, addressing how close his side came to dropping points
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Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has broken his silence after his side edged Central African Republic 1-0 to strengthen their position at the top of Group F in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Nigerian-born Beninese international Ede Oloko settled the contest with a goal deep in injury time, completing a hard-fought doubleheader.
As noted by CAF, the win pushed Benin's points tally to 10 and kept them firmly on course for a place at the tournament, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will co-host next year.
Rohr reacts after Benin win
Rohr acknowledged after the final whistle that the tie tested his squad more than many might have expected.
"It's never easy to win both legs of a two-match tie within 4 days. We expected a Central African team that wouldn't make things easy for us, and that's exactly what happened," he said via Actualites 229.
The German tactician credited his players' composure for seeing them through, adding:
"The Central African Republic played a good match. For our part, we remained calm and united."
Despite the result sending celebrations rippling across social media, Benin's place at AFCON 2027 is not yet mathematically secure. Claims circulating online that the Cheetahs have already qualified are incorrect — they still need at least one more win to guarantee their spot in the tournament.
That said, their position remains favourable. Depending on how other results in Group F unfold, a draw or even a defeat in a remaining fixture could still be enough to see them through.
With 10 points clear at the summit, Benin hold their own fate in their hands heading into the final stretch of qualifying.
Nigerians react to Rohr's success
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted as Gernot Rohr led Benin Republic close to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Franco-German manager was the former Super Eagles boss and qualified for all tournaments with games to spare during his time in charge.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.