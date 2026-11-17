Benin Republic beat Central African Republic 1-0 in matchday four to move to the top of Group F with 10 points

Ede Oloko scored deep into injury time to hand Benin a crucial victory in the second leg of the doubleheader

Coach Gernot Rohr spoke after the win, addressing how close his side came to dropping points

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has broken his silence after his side edged Central African Republic 1-0 to strengthen their position at the top of Group F in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigerian-born Beninese international Ede Oloko settled the contest with a goal deep in injury time, completing a hard-fought doubleheader.

Gernot Rohr speaks after Benin beat Central African Republic. Photo by Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, the win pushed Benin's points tally to 10 and kept them firmly on course for a place at the tournament, which Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will co-host next year.

Rohr reacts after Benin win

Rohr acknowledged after the final whistle that the tie tested his squad more than many might have expected.

"It's never easy to win both legs of a two-match tie within 4 days. We expected a Central African team that wouldn't make things easy for us, and that's exactly what happened," he said via Actualites 229.

The German tactician credited his players' composure for seeing them through, adding:

"The Central African Republic played a good match. For our part, we remained calm and united."

Despite the result sending celebrations rippling across social media, Benin's place at AFCON 2027 is not yet mathematically secure. Claims circulating online that the Cheetahs have already qualified are incorrect — they still need at least one more win to guarantee their spot in the tournament.

That said, their position remains favourable. Depending on how other results in Group F unfold, a draw or even a defeat in a remaining fixture could still be enough to see them through.

With 10 points clear at the summit, Benin hold their own fate in their hands heading into the final stretch of qualifying.

Nigerians react to Rohr's success

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted as Gernot Rohr led Benin Republic close to qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Franco-German manager was the former Super Eagles boss and qualified for all tournaments with games to spare during his time in charge.

Source: Legit.ng