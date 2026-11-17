The naira depreciated by N3.22 against the US dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Monday, November 16, amid increased seasonal demand.

The local currency also weakened to N1,405/$1 at the parallel market, losing N15 from its previous trading rate of N1,390/$1.

Foreign exchange transactions dropped by 81% to $68.66 million, while Nigeria's headline inflation moderated to 14.06% in October 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian naira weakened against the United States dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Monday, November 16, as seasonal demand for foreign currencies put pressure on the local currency.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the naira depreciated by N3.22 or 0.23% to close at N1,357.19/$1, compared with N1,353.97/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

Dollar sells for N1,445 as BDC operators announce new exchange rates Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The decline came amid increased demand for foreign exchange as businesses and individuals sought dollars for their transactions.

The local currency also lost ground against the British pound, falling by 60 kobo to N1,792.04/£1 from N1,791.44/£1 recorded last Friday.

However, the naira appreciated against the euro, gaining N1.60 to close at N1,495.08/€1, compared with N1,496.68/€1 in the previous session.

At the GTBank forex desk, the naira strengthened against the dollar by N4 to close at N1,361/$1, improving from N1,365/$1.

The parallel market recorded a different outcome, with the local currency losing N15 to exchange at N1,405/$1, compared with N1,390/$1 previously.

Abdullahi, one of the Bureau de Change (BDC) traders, told Legit.ng that the dollar, euro and British pound were trading at higher rates at his forex desk.

He said:

"The dollar is buying at N1,434 and selling at N1,445. The euro is buying at N1,525 and selling at N1,555, while the British pound sterling is buying at N1,860 and selling at N1,900.

"Our daily exchange rates are based on current market conditions and may go up or down at any time."

Naira depreciates despite Nigeria's inflation falling to 14.06% Photo: Bloombeerg

Source: Getty Images

FX transactions fall sharply

Despite the pressure from foreign exchange demand, transactions in the official market declined significantly.

Financial institutions executed $68.66 million across 79 deals on Monday, representing an 81% decline from the $446.965 million traded across 146 deals on Friday.

The sharp drop in transaction value highlights the lower volume of foreign exchange activity recorded during the session.

Monday rates: official market snapshot

Currency Selling rate CFA N2.28 Yuan/Renminbi N203.57 Danish Krona N199.95 Euro N1,495.08 Yen N8.51 Riyal N361.68 South African Rand N80.04 SDR N1,828.41 Swiss Franc N1,616.86 Pounds Sterling N1,792.04 US Dollar N1,357.19 WAUA N1,825.96 UAE Dirham N369.53

October inflation moderates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's inflation rate moderated to 14.06% in October 2026, its lowest level in six years, from 14.63% recorded in September.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the headline inflation rate declined by 0.43 percentage points during the month.

The moderation in inflation offers some relief to households and businesses, although pressure on the foreign exchange market remains a concern for importers and other dollar-dependent operators.

Source: Legit.ng