The Coalition for Democracy announced a Second Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja

Participating parties will sign three documents, including a National Covenant for Democratic Renewal and a Framework for Opposition Unity, at the summit

The coalition includes six parties: ADC, APM, NDC, PDP, PRP, and SDP, and says its door remains open to other parties willing to commit to democratic renewal

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's main opposition parties are set to formally sign a joint commitment to democratic renewal on Monday, November 23, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, as part of the Second Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties.

The Coalition for Democracy, in a statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on Monday, November 16, 2026, said the summit will mark a turning point in how opposition parties coordinate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Leaders of Nigeria's opposition political parties are expected to sign a joint commitment to democratic renewal at a summit in Abuja on November 23, 2026. Photo: @atiku, @PeterObi, @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

At the summit, participating parties will receive and adopt three foundational documents that working groups have spent months preparing: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity, and the National Reform Programme. Party leaders will then formally append their signatures to the documents.

2027 Elections: How the Summit Came Together

The event follows the first Opposition Leaders Summit, which was convened by the G100 in collaboration with the House of Representatives Minority Caucus at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, on August 31, 2026. That gathering produced a set of shared resolutions, and the coalition said working groups drawn from member parties have since translated those discussions into binding written commitments.

The coalition, which includes the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), said the goal is to build an opposition grounded in shared principles rather than personal agreements that dissolve under political pressure.

"In the past, opposition cooperation has too often rested on personal understandings that did not survive the political circumstances that brought them about," the statement read. "This time, we have chosen to build on a different foundation."

Who Will Attend the Summit?

The summit will bring together national chairmen and national secretaries of participating parties, members of their National Working Committees and Presidential Campaign Councils, as well as presidential candidates and their running mates. Representatives of the G100, the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, civil society, the diplomatic community, and the media have also been invited.

A dedicated session will feature goodwill remarks from presidential candidates. HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ileshan, and Prof. Ango Abdullahi are among the statesmen invited to deliver addresses on what the coalition described as "The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition."

The coalition said the attendance of every presidential candidate and their running mate in person is a priority, adding that the strength of the alliance will be measured by the willingness of those who seek national leadership to stand together publicly.

A group photograph of Nigeria's democratic opposition is planned for the close of proceedings, and the Coalition Publicity and Communication Committee will brief the media afterwards. The coalition also said it remains open to additional parties willing to commit to electoral integrity and constitutional governance.

Source: Legit.ng