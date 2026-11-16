The Osun State Government de-recognised two traditional rulers under the Chiefs Law, Cap. 25, Laws of Osun State, 2002

The demotion means both stools revert to minor chieftaincy status, stripping the monarchs of rights, privileges and allowances

One of the affected obas claimed the decision may have been driven by political considerations linked to the APC

The Osun State Government has stripped two traditional rulers of their Part II chieftaincy status, reducing their stools to minor chieftaincies under a decision approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs confirmed that the governor approved the de-recognition of the Alagunbelewo of Agunbelewo, Oba Maruf Lawal, and the Olu of Irepodun, Oba Adewale Adeniyi Sikiru, under the Chiefs Law, Cap. 25, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun demotes 2 traditional rulers for supporting the APC Photo Credit: @Thetheaterview, @fficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to the BBC Yoruba, under the directive, both stools revert to Part III of the Chiefs Law, meaning all rights, privileges and allowances previously attached to their recognised Part II status are withdrawn with immediate effect. The government added that it was making arrangements to publish the approval in the state's official gazette.

Monarchs say they were given no explanation

Oba Lawal pushed back against the decision, saying the affected monarchs received no official reason for their demotion. In a telephone interview, the monarch said: "We also just got letters sending us packing without any official reason or State Executive Council ratification. We demand answers to the reasons why we got treated like that."

He also questioned the process, suggesting the action lacked proper executive council endorsement as required under the law.

Allegation of political motivation

Beyond the procedural concerns, Oba Lawal alleged that the demotion may have been politically motivated. He claimed their investigations pointed to perceived sympathy for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a possible factor behind the government's action.

The monarch further alleged that the affected rulers had received financial support from the Accord Party but were reportedly expected to show political loyalty to the party in return. He suggested the de-recognition followed their failure to meet those expectations.

The Osun State Government had not issued a public response to the allegations at the time this report was filed.

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APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun State denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng