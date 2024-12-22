Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin Power was one of those who attended Nigeria's Strongest Man championship

A video from the event showed Kizz Daniel's bouncer pulling a massive truck with a rope at the event, which took place in Calabar

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the video as netizens shared what they observed about Kelvin Power's display

Kelvin Power Atobiloye, the heftily built bouncer of talented singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel, recently trended on social media over a video of his display at Nigeria's Strongest Man championship in Calabar, Cross River state.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer, who made headlines after he was featured in the popular movie 'House of Gaa', was spotted pulling a massive truck with a rope.

Several people were seen cheering Kelvin Power on as he showed off his strength in the short video.

Watch the video Kelvin Power shared as he pulled a massive truck in Calabar:

In related news, singer Portable defeated Kizz Daniel's bouncer in a boxing bout earlier this year.

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's bouncer's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens claimed Kelvin Power was able to achieve the feat with the help of a driver spotted in the truck. Read their reactions below:

TheManAfricano:

"What is that person in the Driver's seat doing?"

udoikon:

"A very strong guy!."

Betalife09:

"Him Dey use all this strength knack woman?"

ORSNigga:

"Person Dey drive trailer for back naa."

framzyjr:

"Him dey pull big truck with a slack rope?"

UgoBe3:

"If his waist leaves his back now, what will he tell his wife?"

saveemalot:

"Na who portable beat b dis o."

iamstevo_blessw:

"Make e no go learn work or rather start to dey do Gym instructor."

Abutuprosper:

"If you believe this thing then I get where they sell sense for less than 500 naira."

Kelvin Power jumps on challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that the bouncer caused a stir after Kizz Daniel shared a clip of him participating in My G challenge.

Kelvin had trended after a clip of him tossing a fan of the singer off the stage like paper emerged.

Kizz Daniel hailed Kelvin Power as the strongest man in Africa.

