Canada has set an annual target of 150,000 new international student arrivals for 2027, 2028 and 2029 under its latest immigration plan

The government also plans to admit 220,000 new foreign workers annually, bringing its total temporary resident target to 370,000 yearly

The new policy maintains a focus on postgraduate students, while education organisations warn that Canada needs more measures to attract international talent

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The Canadian government has announced fresh study visa targets for international students, setting aside 150,000 new admission spaces annually over the next three years.

The targets are contained in Canada's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, released alongside the federal budget on November 5, 2026.

Canada will maintain an annual target of 150,000 new international students Photo: CRR

Source: Twitter

Under the plan, Canada expects to welcome 150,000 new international students annually in 2027, 2028 and 2029. The target covers new arrivals rather than extensions of existing study permits.

The government has also set an annual target of 220,000 new foreign workers entering through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and International Mobility Program (IMP).

This brings the total number of new temporary residents Canada plans to admit to 370,000 annually during the three years.

The new international student target is slightly below the 155,000 new study permits planned for 2026.

According to the Canadian government, the targets will provide stability and predictability for educational institutions, employers and provincial governments while supporting economic growth and labour market needs.

Canada prioritises postgraduate students

The latest announcement comes as Canada continues to adjust its immigration policies following restrictions introduced in 2024 to reduce the number of international students entering the country.

One major change is the government's growing preference for postgraduate students, particularly those enrolling in public universities.

In January 2026, Canada exempted master's and PhD students from the international student cap, which had been introduced two years earlier.

The policy change was followed by an increase in postgraduate study permits.

Figures showed that permits granted to master's and doctoral students increased to 6,455 in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3,085 during the same period in 2025.

Between January and August 2026, postgraduate students accounted for 20% of new study permits issued, compared with 12% in 2025.

Canada has also allocated 49,000 study permits to postgraduate students, although full-year figures will determine whether the target is achieved.

Canada's latest immigration plan provides for 370,000 new temporary residents annually Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Education organisations react to new targets

Universities Canada welcomed the decision to maintain the annual target of 150,000 new international students through 2029, saying predictable immigration policies would help rebuild confidence in the country's international education system.

The organisation said Canada welcomed just over 65,000 new international student arrivals between January and August 2026, putting it on course to achieve only about half of its annual target.

Canada lists 2 documents Nigerians need to claim citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking Canadian citizenship through a parent, grandparent or earlier ancestor must now submit two specific documents or risk having their applications stall under rules updated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The revised guidelines require applicants to provide records issued directly by the original issuing authority, such as a civil registry, vital statistics office or government archive.

Source: Legit.ng