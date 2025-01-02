Cross River state is set to get a major infrastructural boost as the $350 million Grand Litora Railway project reaches another milestone

The topographical mapping of the project has been presented, raising high hopes for its potential to unlock economic opportunities

Grand Litora Railway mega project is a collaboration between Cross River State and Rinehooke Ltd

Calabar, Cross River State –The ambitious $350 million Grand Litora Railway project, aimed at connecting all major cities in Cross River State, has reached another significant milestone with the presentation of the topographical mapping for the first 104km Calabar-Ugep route.

The event, held at the Tinapa Free Zone Resort on Friday, December 20, 2024, underscored the commitment of the Cross River State government and Rinehooke Ltd to the project’s successful execution.

Nelson Elemi, Founding Partner/CEO Rinehooke

Source: Getty Images

Governor Bassey Otu, who earlier this year performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the 365km railway line, described the project as a unifying infrastructure that will link the southern and northern parts of the state, fostering economic growth and connectivity.

Rinehooke Ltd partners with the Cross River government

The railway project backed by Rinehooke Ltd, an investment company committed to driving innovation and the development of critical infrastructure, will have its main terminals in Calabar and Obudu, while three sub-stations will be located at Ugep, Ikom and Ogoja.

Speaking on the latest development, Nelson Elemi, Founding Partner/CEO of Rinehook Investment Ltd, emphasised the railway’s potential to revolutionize tourism and stimulate regional development.

Elemi said:

"The Grand Litora Railway represents a bold vision for the future of Cross River State and Nigeria at large. By linking major towns and cities in Cross River, this railway will not only enhance mobility and stimulate trade but also open up our state’s unparalleled tourism potential to the world.

"From the vibrant Tinapa Free Trade Zone to Obudu, home to the serene ranch and Mountain resort, this project will make Cross River a premier destination for both domestic and international visitors.

"We are proud to partner with the state government on this transformative journey and remain committed to ensuring its success."

What to know about Grand Litora Railway?

The railway, which spans 365km from Calabar to Obudu, is set to be a game-changer for transportation and commerce in the region.

Upon completion, it will improve access to vital economic hubs and renowned tourist destinations, reinforcing Cross River State's status as a premier trade and tourism centre in Nigeria.

The Grand Litora Railway project exemplifies a strategic partnership between Cross River State and Rinehooke Ltd to deliver world-class infrastructure that will unlock the state’s economic potential, attract investments, and promote sustainable tourism development.

Cross River government buys new Aircraft

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Cross River state took delivery of four new Boeing aircraft to enhance the fleet of the state-owned Cally Air.

Bassey Otu, Cross River state governor, disclosed this while opening a meeting of all commissioners for Information from APC states in his office in Calabar.

Otu said acquiring the aircraft is one way to address the challenges faced by visitors to the state and increase air transportation in and out of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng