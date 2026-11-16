Nollywood veteran Adewale Elesho attended Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony and got fans talking with his behaviour on stage

Elesho received two bundles of N500 mint notes from a guest but only sprayed a handful before pocketing the rest and walking off

Fans also noticed the side of Elesho's face, with many commenting on what appeared to be a previous boil that had healed

Nollywood actor Adewale Elesho has set social media buzzing after a video of his appearance at Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony went viral on Instagram on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The veteran actor was among several guests at the lavish event organised by Baba Ijesha and his fashion designer wife. However, it was not just his attendance that caught people's attention — it was what happened when he stepped on stage to spray money.

A video of Adewale Elesho at Baba Ijesha's naming ceremony has surfaced online, and fans are reacting to it. Photo credit@iamelesho

Source: Instagram

Elesho pockets most of his money on stage

During the spraying session, a man identified as Otunba handed Adewale Elesho two full bundles of N500 mint notes. The actor responded warmly, embracing Otunba before tucking both bundles into his pocket.

When it was his turn to spray, Elesho dipped his hand in, pulled out just one bundle, scattered only a few notes, and promptly left the stage with the rest still on him.

Adewale Elesho seen spraying mint notes on the stage at Baba Ijesha's child's naming ceremony. Photo credi@iamadewaleelesho

Source: Instagram

Viewers who watched the clip could not help but notice that he essentially sprayed what amounted to very little before quietly making his exit with the bulk of the cash intact.

Fans also pointed out the side of Elesho's face, which appeared to have healed from what had earlier looked like a boil, with many expressing relief at his apparent recovery.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor spraying money at the party:

Fans react to Elesho's spraying style

The clip sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many finding the whole scene hilarious:

@richiewayys wrote:

"Thank God he has done his face surgery successfully"

@hhorlanrewajhu commented:

"Baba chop two odds."

@knghonouredguy reacted:

"Baba oni baba e no won looseguard all the money on artist."

@lekkizygangan said:

"Baba still put spit for hand comot am spend"

@olorunwa_timi05 wrote:

"Nah 2k baba spray"

@oba_savage_kos added:

"If he reach ur turn carry the money wey dem give u make u dash person wey Dey sing"

Elesho opens up about health

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Elesho addressed rumours surrounding his health after reports began circulating that he was battling cancer. The veteran actor dismissed the claims during a recent interview, insisting that he is hale and hearty and has continued to go about his daily activities without restrictions.

The speculation reportedly started after fans spotted the actor at the funeral of his colleague, Ogogo. Some people who noticed his appearance expressed concern about his health, with others suggesting that he might be suffering from a serious medical condition.

Source: Legit.ng