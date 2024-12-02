The Cross River state government has reached an agreement with organised labour and has implemented the new N70,000 minimum wage, with consequential adjustments

The approval followed a series of discussions between the state government and labour unions, which began last Thursday, November 28

The state's Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, Monday Ogbodum, confirmed the development and shared further details

The government of Cross River, led by Bassey Otu, has approved N70,000 as minimum wage for state civil servants, effective December 1.

Minimum wage: Cross River approves N70k for workers

As reported by The Nation, the approval was given in addition to the consequential adjustment across all cadre of the state workforce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that signing of the agreement between the government and Organized labour unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), was reached following series of meetings.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Monday Ogbodum, while confirming the development, said that the unions will hold a congress on Monday, December 2, to decide the next line of action.

“It is true that we have reached and signed agreement of the implementation of the new minimum wage with the government. This also includes the consequential adjustment.

“This agreement was reached taken the peculiarity of the state into consideration,” he stated.

New minimum wage: Strike begins in four states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC directed all workers in states where implementation of the new national minimum wage has not kicked off to begin an indefinite strike from Sunday, December 1.

Labour leaders in at least four states explained that this was in adherence to a communique by the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on November 8 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

According to the organised labour, failure to implement the new national minimum wage is a gross violation of the law and a total disregard for the welfare and well-being of workers in Nigeria.

