Peter Gregory Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress condemned the attack on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's convoy in Bichi LGA, Kano State

Several members of Kwankwaso's entourage were injured and about seven vehicles vandalised during the incident

The former Anambra State governor called on the Nigeria Police Force to identify and prosecute those responsible for the assault on his running mate's convoy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano, Kano State - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has demanded that security agencies investigate an attack on the convoy of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, describing the incident as unacceptable.

Legit.ng reports that the NDC presidential flagbearer on Monday, November 16, 2026, stated that several members of the former Kano governor's entourage were injured in the attack and about seven vehicles were vandalised. He condemned the incident in strong terms and warned against the rising use of violence and intimidation in Nigerian politics.

Peter Obi condemns attack on Kwankwaso’s convoy, demands arrests. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The ex-Labour Party (LP) member called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to open an immediate investigation into the matter, identify those behind the attack and ensure they face prosecution.

Furthermore, Obi demanded the arrest of anyone found to have funded or organised the assault, insisting that political standing should not shield anyone from accountability.

Kwankwaso attack draws condemnation

The NDC leader argued that disagreements between political opponents are not grounds for physical attacks or property destruction, stressing that every Nigerian has a constitutional right to take part in the democratic process free from fear.

He expressed solidarity with Kwankwaso, the Kano State leadership of the NDC and all those affected, and wished the injured a full and speedy recovery.

The statement also carried a broader message about the direction of Nigeria's political culture. Obi noted that democracy must be grounded in dialogue, respect for opposing views and adherence to the rule of law. He stressed that political competition should not be treated as a war against fellow citizens, and that the country's future should be shaped by persuasion, ideas and the ballot box rather than force.

Watch an X (formerly Twitter) video of Senator Kwankwaso below during a political activity:

Obi preaches peace amid violence

Closing his remarks, the Obidient Movement leader urged Nigerians across party lines to recognise their shared identity and common national interest.

"No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian," he said.

Read Obi's full statement below via the X post:

Read more Peter Obi news

Thugs attack Obi's NDC supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed hoodlums stormed an NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos, sending participants running for safety.

NDC supporters and party members fought back.

Source: Legit.ng