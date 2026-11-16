Ireland launched an online portal allowing foreigners to apply for citizenship by naturalisation entirely from their devices

Applicants must meet a points-based document requirement of 150 points per year lived in Ireland, covering both identity and residency proofs

A non-refundable application fee of €175 is required before Ireland will accept any citizenship naturalisation submission

Ireland has opened an online pathway for foreigners seeking to become Irish citizens by naturalisation, publishing a step-by-step guide through its official immigration service.

The Irish Immigration Service confirmed that applicants can now complete and submit their citizenship applications entirely through its online portal, removing the need for in-person submissions at government offices.

Ireland publishes guidelines for foreigners to apply for citizenship online. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ireland citizenship: What applicants need to prepare

The process comes with a detailed set of requirements that must all be satisfied before a submission is accepted. Applicants are required to upload certified copies of their documents, with each copy verified by a qualified witness such as a practising solicitor, Commissioner for Oaths, Peace Commissioner, or Notary Public.

On the documents themselves, the system operates on a points basis. Both proof of identity and proof of residency documents must each total 150 points for every year the applicant has lived in Ireland. This applies across all years of residence, meaning those with longer stays in the country will need to gather correspondingly more documentation.

For those applying on the basis of marriage to, or civil partnership with, an Irish citizen, an additional Statutory Declaration is required. This document must be signed before a practising solicitor, Commissioner for Oaths, Peace Commissioner, or Notary Public. Adults applying in their own right are also required to tick a Statutory Declaration box within the application form, confirming that they understand the form and that all information provided is accurate to the best of their knowledge.

Irish citizenship: Application fee and final steps

Before Ireland will formally accept any application for naturalisation, a fee of €175 must be paid through the online portal. The payment is required at the point of submission, and the application will not proceed without it.

Applicants are advised to review all uploaded materials carefully before submitting, ensuring every required document has been included and correctly certified. The Irish Immigration Service emphasised that incomplete applications may delay or affect the outcome of a citizenship request.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng