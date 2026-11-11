Stella Charles Archibong announced her withdrawal from the NDC's 2027 governorship ticket in a statement to reporters in Calabar on Wednesday

Archibong cited consultations with elders, religious figures, and political stakeholders as the basis for stepping back from the NDC platform

NDC governorship candidate John Odey described the development as surprising and said consultations were ongoing to determine next steps

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cross River State has lost its deputy governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 elections, after Stella Charles Archibong announced she was stepping down from the party's ticket.

Archibong made the announcement in Calabar on Wednesday, telling reporters she had decided to throw her weight behind Governor Bassey Otu's re-election campaign under the Back to South Movement.

NDC deputy governorship candidate in Cross River dumps party for APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that she said the choice came after wide-ranging consultations with community elders, family members, Christian leaders, and political figures across the state.

"My responsibility to Cross River State is bigger than my individual ambition," Archibong said, adding that serving the state demanded she align herself with the direction the Otu administration was taking.

Before departing, she acknowledged the NDC State Chairman, Goddy Akwama, the party's governorship candidate, John Odey, and the party's national leadership for giving her the opportunity to contest on the NDC platform. She also apologised to supporters who had backed her during her time with the party.

NDC candidate calls for calm

Odey, the NDC's governorship candidate, said the news caught him off guard but appealed to party members not to react with panic or hostility.

He said the situation called for measured thinking, mutual respect, and leadership that prioritised the party's long-term interests over short-term emotions. Odey added that he held Archibong in high regard and recognised the contributions she had made to the party's goals in Cross River State.

He said the party's leadership was holding talks with stakeholders and relevant individuals to get a clearer picture of what led to her withdrawal and what the party's response should be.

Despite the setback, Odey gave an assurance that the NDC remained focused on its vision for Cross River State, describing that vision as one centred on prosperity, inclusion, and economic productivity.

NDC calls for call in Cross River state Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng