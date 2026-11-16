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NNPC Announces New Refinery: 5 Things To Know from Location to Approval
Energy

NNPC Announces New Refinery: 5 Things To Know from Location to Approval

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The NNPC has secured a Certificate of Occupancy for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State.
  • Governor Monday Okpebholo presented the land document to NNPCL's Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, in Benin City.
  • The proposed facility is expected to boost domestic refining, create jobs and reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products.

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has taken a major step towards establishing another refinery in Nigeria after securing a Certificate of Occupancy for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State.

The development advances the company's plans to expand domestic refining capacity as Nigeria seeks to reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products.

NNPCL has secured a land certificate for its proposed Oredo refinery in Edo State
Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has handed NNPCL a Certificate of Occupancy for its proposed refinery project Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, presented the certificate to NNPCL Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City.

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Dagazau described the proposed refinery as a strategic investment that would strengthen Nigeria's energy security, create employment and stimulate industrial development, Punch reports.P

Here are five important things to know about the proposed refinery.

1. NNPCL has secured a Certificate of Occupancy

The national oil company has obtained a Certificate of Occupancy for the proposed Oredo refinery in Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo personally presented the document to Dagazau during the NNPCL delegation's visit to the Government House in Benin City.

The certificate represents an important land and documentation milestone for the proposed investment.

2. The refinery is expected to boost domestic production

NNPCL says the proposed facility will strengthen Nigeria's domestic refining capacity and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

The project is part of broader efforts to increase local petroleum production and improve the country's energy security.

3. Edo State expects jobs and higher revenue

Governor Okpebholo said the proposed investment would expand Edo's economic base, increase government revenue and create employment opportunities for residents.

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The project is also expected to support industrial development and attract further investments to the state.

4. NNPCL promises technology transfer and industrial growth

Dagazau said the refinery would create opportunities for technology transfer and stimulate economic activities.

He commended the Edo State Government for providing the land and necessary documentation, while reaffirming NNPCL's commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to advance the project.

NNPCL has taken a major step towards establishing another domestic refinery
NNPCL has secured the land document for its proposed refinery Photo: NNPC
Source: Getty Images

5. Construction timeline and refinery capacity are unknown

Petroluemprice.ng reports that despite securing the Certificate of Occupancy, NNPCL has not disclosed the proposed refinery's processing capacity, investment value, construction timeline or expected completion date.

The issuance of the land document does not mean construction has started. The project will still depend on financing, development, construction and commissioning before it can begin supplying petroleum products to the domestic market.

The proposed Oredo facility adds to Nigeria's efforts to expand local refining capacity alongside the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and rehabilitation plans for government-owned refineries.

Nigerian company to build ‘world class’ refinery

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Clarivo Oil and Gas Ltd has announced plans to construct a world‑class oil refinery in Calabar.

Obidike Chukwuebuka said the proposed facility will be developed in multiple phases and feature state‑of‑the‑art technologies designed to produce high‑quality petroleum products.

The company projects that the refinery will come online within about five years

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
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