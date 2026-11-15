Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong said Femi Fani-Kayode is a fitting choice to represent Nigeria in South Africa

Effiong argued that calm diplomatic approaches failed to stop xenophobic attacks and looting targeting Nigerians

The activist warned that Nigeria will not endlessly tolerate malicious xenophobic treatment from South Africa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Human rights lawyer and activist Inibehe Effiong has thrown his weight behind Femi Fani-Kayode's appointment as Nigeria's envoy to South Africa, saying the country's earlier approach of quiet diplomacy had failed to protect Nigerian citizens abroad.

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode was reassigned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa.

Inibehe Effiong backs Femi Fani-Kayode's approach to attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

Effiong said Fani-Kayode is a suitable choice for the South Africa posting, arguing that years of courteous and restrained diplomatic engagement had produced little to shield Nigerians from xenophobic violence and looting carried out by South Africans.

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @InibeheEffiong on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

"The calm and courteous diplomats could not stop the killing of our citizens by South Africans. They couldn't stop the looting," Effiong said. "Maybe we needed a FFK to deal with the situation."

Why Effiong supports a harder line

The lawyer framed his position around the principle of reciprocity, which he said is a recognised standard in international relations.

He argued that Nigeria should not continue to absorb repeated attacks on its citizens and national reputation at the hands of a country he described as unwilling to honestly examine its own history.

"Nigeria should not be made a punching bag by a country that has been unwilling to study its own history," he said.

Effiong drew a clear line on how South Africa should handle Nigerians who break the law on its soil, insisting that due process must be respected.

"If Nigerians commit crimes, subject them to the criminal justice system of your country in line with due process of law," he said.

Effiong's warning to South Africa

The human rights lawyer said Nigeria's patience with South Africa's behaviour has limits. He warned that continued malicious and xenophobic treatment of Nigerians would not be tolerated indefinitely.

"If South Africa is interested in maintaining diplomatic relations with Nigeria, it can do so on the basis of mutual respect. We're not going to endlessly tolerate the malicious and xenophobic attacks on our people and country by South Africa," he said.

Effiong acknowledged that Fani-Kayode's approach could damage ties between the two countries entirely but said he would not oppose that outcome if it ultimately led to a reset built on more equal footing.

"Femi Fani-Kayode is there because those who spoke nicely failed to protect us. If his approach will completely ruin relations between the two countries, so be it. After everything is ruined, maybe sanity will prevail," he said.

Three more Nigerians killed in South Africa within 4 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode revealed that 3 more Nigerians were killed in South Africa within 4 days in September 2026.

The Nigerian Consul in Johannesburg brought the latest killings to Fani-Kayode's attention, with deaths recorded on September 18, 20, and 21.

The total number of Nigerians murdered in South Africa has risen to 112 since 2022, with no convictions recorded for any of the killings.

Source: Legit.ng