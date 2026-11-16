Koinonia Global held its first service at a brand-new arena in Jabi District, Abuja, on Sunday, November 15, 2026

Apostle Joshua Selman revealed the land for the new venue was acquired within just three months earlier this year

The arena will host the five-day General Assembly 2026 convention featuring several prominent Nigerian ministers

A video of Apostle Joshua Selman's new Koinonia Global Arena in Abuja has gone viral, sending waves of excitement across social media.

The Eternity Network International founder and senior pastor debuted the sprawling new facility in Jabi District, Abuja, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with the congregation gathering for services just days ahead of the ministry's flagship annual event, The General Assembly 2026.

Apostle Selman reveals the land was secured in three months, ahead of the star-studded General Assembly 2026. Credit: joshuaselman

Source: Instagram

Situated on Koinonia Drive off Olusegun Obasanjo Way in Jabi, the Federal Capital Territory venue will play host to the five-day gathering from November 18 to 22. Footage circulating online revealed the site's entrance bearing the Koinonia Global signage and dove logo, alongside expansive parking areas, large tents, rows of seats, and stage lighting being set up ahead of the convention.

Selman reveals land was bought in just 3 months

What caught the attention of many was Apostle Selman's own account of how rapidly the project came together. Addressing his congregation during the November 15 service, he disclosed that the land had not even been on their radar at the start of the year.

"As at March or so this year, this land was not even in our view. It was not even part of the project this year. Sound of Revival School of Ministry across the globe, across the nations, imagine all of the bills, the cost, and everything, then returning back all of this. Everything see happen within three months, three months," he said.

Koinonia's General Assembly 2026 line-up

The General Assembly 2026 promises to be a significant gathering, with Apostle Selman set to lead proceedings alongside an impressive list of guest ministers. These include Pastor Poju Oyemade, Dr. David Ogbueli, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Rev. Sam Oye, Rev. Julian Kyula, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Minister Dunsin Oyekan, and Minister Moses Bliss.

The opening of the Koinonia Global Arena follows a period of major infrastructure developments within Nigeria's Christian community. Pastor David Ibiyeomie recently unveiled the Hand of God Cathedral in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a facility with a reported capacity of 120,000 worshippers.

Apostle Selman set to host General Assembly event at new church's arena. Credit: joshuaselman

Source: TikTok

The video of Apostle Selman speaking about church land is below:

A viral video of the Koinonia Global Arena site is below:

Apostle Selman opens up on his marital status

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Joshua Selman opened up about his marital status in an old video.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh, aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Amid claims that he and Sandra had known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in an interview from 2022, confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

Source: Legit.ng