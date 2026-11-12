Armed hoodlums stormed an NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos on Thursday, sending participants running for safety

The attackers, carrying cutlasses, cudgels and stones, were heard plotting to overpower NDC supporters before making their move

Some of the thugs were also heard requesting permission from their superiors to enter the venue with guns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Armed hoodlums disrupted a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos on Thursday, attacking supporters of the party and forcing them to flee the venue.

The thugs arrived wielding cutlasses, cudgels and stones, bringing the gathering to an abrupt end as participants scrambled to escape.

Attackers carry cutlasses, cudgels and stones against NDC supporters in Lagos State

Source: Original

Motorists on Kudirat Abiola Way made U-turns and took alternative routes, while pedestrians fled the scene on foot.

The atmosphere at the venue had been calm before the attack, with supporters of the NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, dancing and singing ahead of the event's scheduled start.

Thugs plot attack before striking

As reported by TheCable, a correspondent present at the scene observed the group converging on the venue and overheard them speaking in Yoruba, saying that the NDC supporters were few in number and could be overpowered.

The thugs initially attempted to force their way into the main hall but were met with resistance from NDC supporters. The correspondent also heard members of the group asking superiors for clearance to enter the venue armed with guns.

Obi, the NDC's 2027 presidential candidate, has a notable history in Lagos. Running on the Labour Party ticket in the 2023 presidential election, he secured 582,354 votes in the state, which is widely regarded as a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Kwankwaso is his running mate for the 2027 contest.

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed attackers opened fire on the convoy of a House of Assembly candidate in Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State

Political thugs attack NDC office, destroy billboards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected political thugs stormed the NDC secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The attackers destroyed billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town

The NDC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Fugbara Ohaka condemned the attack and called on security agencies to ac.

Source: Legit.ng